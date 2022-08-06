Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. New Pacific Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUAG   CA64782A1075

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.

(NUAG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
3.980 CAD   -1.00%
08/06NEW PACIFIC METALS : Intersects 514 m Grading 1.1 Gram Per Tonne Gold In Hole DCAr0044 At The Carangas Project, Bolivia
PU
07/13New Pacific Metals Gains 3% as Reports Initial Assays From 2022 Drill Campaign At Carangas Project
MT
07/13New Pacific Metals Reports Initial Assays From 2022 Drill Campaign At Carangas Project
MT
Summary 
Summary

New Pacific Metals : Intersects 514 m Grading 1.1 Gram Per Tonne Gold In Hole DCAr0044 At The Carangas Project, Bolivia

08/06/2022 | 08:24pm EDT
Download PDF Version

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - August 8, 2022 - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG; NYSE American: NEWP), together with its local Bolivian partner, report assay results for another seven drill holes of the 2022 drill program at the Carangas Silver-Gold Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project" or the "Project"). Assay results of drill intercepts are summarized in Table 1 with drill hole specifications provided in Table 2 that has been plotted in Figure 1.

The assay results reported here continue to expand silver and gold mineralization for the Carangas project, where near surface silver horizons are stacked over a broad bulk gold mineralization.

To date in 2022, 21,980 meters ("m") in 43 drill holes have been completed at Carangas. Assay results for the twelve drill holes from the 2022 drilling program have now been received and released with the first five holes released on July 13, 2022. The results for the remaining 31 holes are pending. The 2022 drill program is currently advancing well with five drill rigs.

Deep Hole DCAr0044 was the 6th hole drilled into the emerging Gold Zone (See Press Release of February 23, May 17, and July 13, 2022) and successfully intersected 514 m grading 1.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") The remaining other six holes are relatively shallow holes that targeted near-surface silver mineralization in the northern portion of the Central Valley.

Drill highlights include

Gold Hole DCAr0044: 514.85 m interval (from 266.35 m to 781.2 m) grading 1.10 g/t Au and 6 g/t silver ("Ag"), including higher grade intervals of 14.15 m (from 436.2 m to 450.35 m) grading 3.8 g/t Au, 11g/t Ag and 0.12% copper ("Cu"); 87.51 m interval (from 472.4 m to 559.91 m) grading 2.57 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag and 0.12% Cu.

Silver Hole DCAr0041: 78.68 m interval (from 37.8 m to 116.48 m) grading 75 g/t Ag, 0.71% Pb and 0.69% Zn.

Silver Hole DCAr0042: 79.2 m interval (from 53 m to 132.2 m) grading 77 g/t Ag, 0.73% Pb and 1.43% Zn.

Silver Hole DCAr0045: 170.64 m interval (from 8.36 m to 179 m) grading 88 g/t Ag, 0.38% Pb and 0.61% Zn, including 72.17 m interval grading 150 g/t Ag.

Silver Hole DCAr0046: 74.67 m interval (from 7.68 m to 82.35 m) grading 102 g/t Ag, 0.9% Pb and 0.36% Zn.

Silver Hole DCAr0047: 19.95 m interval (from 77.5 m to 97.45 m) grading 163 g/t Ag, 0.41% Pb and 1.31% Zn.

Silver Hole DCAr0048: 33.96 m interval (from 142.5 m to 176.46 m) grading 104 g/t Ag, 0.42% Pb and 0.68% Zn.

Detailed Descriptions

Hole DCAr0044 intersected a silver interval of 25.12 m (from 33.88 m to 59.0 m) grading 64 g/t Ag, 0.22% Pb, 0.11% Zn and a silver interval of 61.66 m (from 84.83 m to 146.49 m) grading 24 g/t Ag, 0.32% Pb and 0.89% Zn. From 266.35 m to 781.2 m, a broad gold interval of 514.85 m interval grading 1.10 g/t Au and 6 g/t Ag was intersected, including higher grade subintervals of 14.15 m grading 3.8 g/t Au, 11g/t Ag and 0.12% copper ("Cu") from 436.2 m to 450.35 m, 87.51 m grading 2.57 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag and 0.12% Cu from 472.4 m to 559.91 m. These two higher grade intervals are hosted in strongly argillic-sericite altered ignimbrite with dissemination and crosscutting veins of pyrite and chalcopyrite. A third higher grade interval of 29.89 m grading 2.46 g/t Au. 5 g/t Ag and 0.14% Cu intersected from 717.07 m to 746.96 m, is hosted in mineralized flow-banded rhyodacite intrusive with dissemination and crosscutting veins of pyrite and chalcopyrite.

This hole was drilled across the Central Valley about 50 m to the south of and parallel to the hole DCAr0039 which intersected a 535 m interval grading 1 g/t gold (please refer to the Company's news release on July 13, 2022).

Hole DCAr0041 intersected a 266.99 m (from 30.06 m to 297.05 m) silver zone grading 31 g/t Ag, 0.52% Pb and 0.95% Zn, including a 78.68 m interval grading 75 g/t Ag, 0.71% Pb and 0.69% Zn. This hole was drilled on grid at an angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Hole DCAr0042 intersected 332.7 m interval (from 53.0 m to 385.7 m) grading 25 g/t Ag, 0.45% Pb and 0.95% Zn, including 79.2 m interval grading 77 g/t Ag, 0.73% Pb and 1.43% Zn. This hole was drilled on grid at an angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Hole DCAr0045 intercepted 170.64 m grading 88 g/t Ag, 0.38% Pb and 0.61% Zn (from depth 8.36 m to 179 m), including a 72.17 m interval grading 150 g/t Ag. This hole was drilled on grid at an angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Hole DCAr0046 intersected 195.65 m (from 7.68 m to 203.33 m) grading 48 g/t Ag, 0.57% Pb and 0.82% Zn, including 74.67 m interval (from 7.68 m to 82.35 m) grading 102 g/t Ag, 0.9% Pb and 0.36% Zn. This hole was drilled on grid at a dip angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Hole DCAr0047 intersected 109.02 m (from 72.05 m to 181.07 m) grading 57 g/t Ag, 0.24% Pb and 0.68% Zn. This hole was drilled on grid at an angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Hole DCAr0048 intersected a silver interval of 62.31 m (from 65.0 m to 127.31 m) grading 55 g/t Ag, 0.36% Pb and 0.73% Zn, and a silver interval of 33.96 m (from 142.5 m to 176.46 m) grading 104 g/t Ag, 0.42% Pb and 0.68% Zn. This hole was drilled on grid at a dip angle of -45 to test the continuity of silver mineralization at a shallow level.

Disclaimer

New Pacific Metals Corp. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 00:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
