Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. New Pacific Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUAG   CA64782A1075

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.

(NUAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Pacific Metals : Intersects Broad Zones of Silver-rich Mineralization from Discovery Drilling at the Carangas Silver Project

09/08/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Download PDF Version

Disclaimer

New Pacific Metals Corp. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 21:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
05:22pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Intersects Broad Zones of Silver-rich Mineralization from D..
PU
05:12pNEW PACIFIC METALS CORP BRIEF : Says Intersected Broad Zones of Silver-rich Mine..
MT
05:12pNEW PACIFIC METALS CORP BRIEF : Adds Highlights include 187.7 m at 101 g/t AgEq ..
MT
08/13NEW PACIFIC METALS : Announces Receipt of an Administrative Mining Contract for ..
PU
08/12NEW PACIFIC METALS : Announces Receipt of an Administrative Mining Contract for ..
AQ
08/11UPDATE ON OVERNIGHT STOCK TO WATCH : PAAS Up Near 3%, Was Higher on TSX
MT
08/11UPDATE ON OVERNIGHT STOCK TO WATCH : More From Pan American Silver, Down 0.12% N..
MT
08/10MT NEWSWIRES OVERNIGHT STOCK TO WATC : Pan American Silver
MT
07/28NEW PACIFIC METALS : Commences a 38,000 Metre Exploration and Resource Expansion..
PU
07/28NEW PACIFIC METALS : Launches Expanded Drilling at Bolivia Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,60 M -5,99 M -5,99 M
Net cash 2021 63,1 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -129x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 799 M 629 M 630 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
New Pacific Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,17 CAD
Average target price 5,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Cruise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jalen Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Austin Chairman
Thomas E. Gregory Hawkins Independent Director
Tok Pay Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.-35.62%632
BHP GROUP-1.93%153 054
RIO TINTO PLC-2.01%121 904
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.70%52 696
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.76%34 379
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)94.57%24 870