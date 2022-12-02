Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. New Pacific Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUAG   CA64782A1075

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.

(NUAG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
3.040 CAD   +3.05%
05:36pNew Pacific Metals : Name and Address of Reporting Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
11/29New Pacific Metals Reports an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Silver Sand Deposit, Bolivia, Increases Silver Ounces in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources by 30%
AQ
11/28New Pacific Metals Reports 30% Increase In Resources At Silver Sand Deposit In Bolivia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Pacific Metals : Name and Address of Reporting Issuer - Form 6-K

12/02/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Name and Address of Reporting Issuer

New Pacific Metals Corp. (the "Company")
Suite 1750 - 1066 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3X1

Date of the Material Change

November 22, 2022

News Release

A news release announcing the material change referred to in this report was through Cision and subsequently filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Summary of Material Changes

The Company announced the filing of a technical report entitled "Carangas Project Technical Report" with an effective date of June 16, 2022 prepared by Donald J. Birak, SME, AusIMM Fellow, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Full Description of Material Change

The Company announced the filing of a technical report entitled "Carangas Project Technical Report" with an effective date of June 16, 2022 (the "Technical Report") prepared by Donald J. Birak, SME, AusIMM Fellow, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable

Omitted Information

Not applicable.

Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:



- 2 -

Jalen Yuan, CFO
Telephone: 604-669-9397- ext. 227
Info@newpacificmetals.com
www.newpacificmetals.com

Date of Report

December 2, 2022


Attachments

Disclaimer

New Pacific Metals Corp. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 22:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
05:36pNew Pacific Metals : Name and Address of Reporting Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
11/29New Pacific Metals Reports an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Silver Sand Dep..
AQ
11/28New Pacific Metals Reports 30% Increase In Resources At Silver Sand Deposit In Bolivia
MT
11/28New Pacific Metals Reports an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Silver Sand Dep..
AQ
11/28New Pacific Metals Brief: Increased Silver Ounces in Measured a..
MT
11/28New Pacific Metals Brief: Reporting an updated Mineral Resource..
MT
11/28New Pacific Metals Corp. Reports an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Silver Sa..
CI
11/22New Pacific Metals : Carangas Project Technical Report Department of Oruro, Bolivia - Form..
PU
11/22New pacific announces filing of the carangas project technical report
AQ
11/21New Pacific Metals Says Metallurgical Testing on Canangas Ores Show High-Grade Recoveri..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -7,55 M -5,62 M -5,62 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -73,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 462 M 344 M 344 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
New Pacific Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,95 CAD
Average target price 4,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Feng Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jalen Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Terrance K. Salman Chairman
Jacob Austin Independent Director
Tok Pay Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.-21.12%329
BHP GROUP LIMITED41.64%154 659
RIO TINTO PLC14.43%110 490
GLENCORE PLC48.47%77 505
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.47%49 370
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)77.83%44 912