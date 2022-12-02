New Pacific Metals : Name and Address of Reporting Issuer - Form 6-K

Name and Address of Reporting Issuer

New Pacific Metals Corp. (the "Company")

Suite 1750 - 1066 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3X1

Date of the Material Change

November 22, 2022

News Release

A news release announcing the material change referred to in this report was through Cision and subsequently filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Summary of Material Changes

The Company announced the filing of a technical report entitled "Carangas Project Technical Report" with an effective date of June 16, 2022 prepared by Donald J. Birak, SME, AusIMM Fellow, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Full Description of Material Change

The Company announced the filing of a technical report entitled "Carangas Project Technical Report" with an effective date of June 16, 2022 (the "Technical Report") prepared by Donald J. Birak, SME, AusIMM Fellow, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable

Omitted Information

Not applicable.

Executive Officer

For further information, please contact: