New Pacific Metals : Name and Address of Reporting Issuer - Form 6-K

Name and Address of Reporting Issuer
New Pacific Metals Corp. (the "Company")
Suite 1750 - 1066 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3X1
Date of the Material Change
November 22, 2022
A news release announcing the material change referred to in this report was through Cision and subsequently filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Summary of Material Changes
Full Description of Material Change
The Company announced the filing of a technical report entitled "Carangas Project Technical Report" with an effective date of June 16, 2022 (the "Technical Report") prepared by Donald J. Birak, SME, AusIMM Fellow, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102
Not applicable
Not applicable.
For further information, please contact: