New Pacific Metals : Presentation

Discovering and Developing World Class Silver and Gold Deposits in Bolivia April 2022

Cautionary Note

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. IS A CANADIAN ISSUER

This presentation is prepared by New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX:NUAG/NYSE American: NEWP) ("New Pacific" or the "Company") management and New Pacific is solely responsible for content and format. This presentation is not intended as a solicitation or offering of securities in any jurisdiction and the information contained herein in no way should be construed or interpreted as such. No securities commission or other regulatory authority in Canada or any other country or jurisdiction has in any way passed on the merits of this presentation and no representation or warranty is made by New Pacific to that effect. The information in this presentation is not intended to modify, qualify, supplement or amend information disclosed under corporate and securities legislation of any jurisdiction applicable to New Pacific and should not be used for the purpose of making investment decisions concerning securities of New Pacific.

All references to dollar values are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

New Pacific's disclosure documents are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) atwww.sedar.comand EDGAR atwww.sec.gov/EDGAR.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this presentation including, without limitation, the Company's anticipated exploration and business plans and timing of future activities of New Pacific, the possibility, timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, resource and reserve determination and reserve conversion rates, and statements with respect to the price of silver and other metals, are forward-looking statements. Estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they incorporate estimates of future developments including future mineral prices, costs and expenses and the amount of minerals that will be encountered if a property is developed. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "forecasts", "projects", "estimates," "seeks," "plans," "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will"

be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, estimates, beliefs, expectations and opinions as of the date of the disclosure that, while considered reasonable by New Pacific, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, including, without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses, social licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of New Pacific's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development and continued operation of New Pacific's projects, New Pacific's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws, and the assumptions underlying mineral resource estimates and the realization of such estimates.

Forward-looking statements by New Pacific are not guarantees of future results or performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and various other factors. Such risks and uncertainties include fluctuations in precious metal prices, unpredictable results of exploration activities, uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, fluctuations in the costs of goods and services, problems associated with exploration, development and mining operations, changes in legal, social or political conditions in the jurisdictions where New Pacific operates, including with respect to establishing and maintaining social license at any of the Company's projects, delays in obtaining governmental permits and approvals, lack of appropriate funding, accidents, other risks of the mining industry, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19 and other risk factors as discussed in New Pacific's filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory agencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. New Pacific cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. New Pacific disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this presentation, except as otherwise required by law. No securities regulatory authority has in any way passed on the merits of this presentation nor any securities referred herein.

2

Why Invest in New Pacific Metals?

Silver Sand Project

A Large Pure Silver Deposit Amenable to Open Pit & Heap Leach Operation

Mineral Resource Estimate (2020 MRE):

▪ Measured + Indicated: 155.86 M oz at 137 grams per tonne (g/t) silver

▪ Inferred Resource: 35.55 M oz at 112 g/t silver

MRE update and PEA program underway

Carangas Project Silverstrike Project A Broad Silver and Gold A Large Exposed Silver System Discovered by District, combination of 2021 Drilling Silver Sand and Carangas mineralization styles

▪ 35 drill holes (13,000 m) completed in 2021, defining a mineralized system over 1,000 m by 700 m and up to 500 m deep

▪ Expansive silver mineralized horizon overlying a broad gold mineralized zone

▪ Historical mining dumps sampled by Rio Tinto (1995): average grades of 150 to 200 g/t silver and 1% lead over an area of 1.5 km by 1.5 km, confirmed by New Pacific

▪ Multiple targets to be drilled

Bolivia: A Significant Silver Producing Country

▪ The Cerro Rico mine produced over 1.6 B oz of silver since the 1500's

▪ Bolivia has the most stable currency in Latin America. Mining is responsible for 47% of itsexports in 2020

▪ Bolivia has been under-explored over the last 20 years and has realized the importance of foreign investment and technical expertise to grow its mining industry

▪ New Pacific's Silver Sand discovery and rapid definition of a world class silver resource has earned New Pacific a reputation in Bolivia as a reliable and trustworthy partner New Pacific property Polymetallic producing mine

▪ New Pacific benefits from its first mover advantage and has acquired the Carangas and Silverstrike projects

Silver Sand Project

▪ The Silver Sand Project, at ~4000 m elevation, is located 35 km from the Cerro Rico mine

▪ 5.42 km2 land package comprised of:

1) The Silver Sand "Administrative Mining Contract" (AMC) concession of 3.17 km2 which hosts the core Silver Sand Deposit, and

2) The North Block, including the Jisas, Jardan and El Bronce concessions