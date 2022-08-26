Log in
    NUAG   CA64782A1075

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.

(NUAG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:07 2022-08-26 pm EDT
3.510 CAD   -4.62%
02:31pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Presentation
08/25New Pacific Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
08/25NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. BRIEF : For three months ended June 30, 2021, net loss was US$1.97 million or 0.01 per share
New Pacific Metals : Presentation

08/26/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Discovering and Developing World-Class Silver and Gold Deposits in Bolivia

August 25, 2022

TSX: NUAG | NYSE American: NEWP | www.newpacificmetals.com

Cautionary Note

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. IS A CANADIAN ISSUER

This presentation is prepared by New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX:NUAG/NYSE American: NEWP) ("New Pacific" or the "Company") management and New Pacific is solely responsible for content and format. This presentation is not intended as a solicitation or offering of securities in any jurisdiction and the information contained herein in no way should be construed or interpreted as such. No securities commission or other regulatory authority in Canada or any other country or jurisdiction has in any way passed on the merits of this presentation and no representation or warranty is made by New Pacific to that effect. The information in this presentation is not intended to modify, qualify, supplement or amend information disclosed under corporate and securities legislation of any jurisdiction applicable to New Pacific and should not be used for the purpose of making investment decisions concerning securities of New Pacific.

All references to dollar values are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

New Pacific's disclosure documents are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/EDGAR.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this presentation including, without limitation, the Company's anticipated exploration and business plans and timing of future activities of New Pacific, the possibility, timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, resource and reserve determination and reserve conversion rates, and statements with respect to the price of silver and other metals, are forward-looking statements. Estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they incorporate estimates of future developments including future mineral prices, costs and expenses and the amount of minerals that will be encountered if a property is developed. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "forecasts", "projects", "estimates," "seeks," "plans," "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, estimates, beliefs, expectations and opinions as of the date of the disclosure that, while considered reasonable by New Pacific, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, including, without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses, social licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of New Pacific's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development and continued operation of New Pacific's projects, New Pacific's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws, and the assumptions underlying mineral resource estimates and the realization of such estimates.

Forward-looking statements by New Pacific are not guarantees of future results or performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and various other factors. Such risks and uncertainties include fluctuations in precious metal prices, unpredictable results of exploration activities, uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, fluctuations in the costs of goods and services, problems associated with exploration, development and mining operations, changes in legal, social or political conditions in the jurisdictions where New Pacific operates, including with respect to establishing and maintaining social license at any of the Company's projects, delays in obtaining governmental permits and approvals, lack of appropriate funding, accidents, other risks of the mining industry, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19 and other risk factors as discussed in New Pacific's filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory agencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. New Pacific cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. New Pacific disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this presentation, except as otherwise required by law. No securities regulatory authority has in any way passed on the merits of this presentation nor any securities referred herein.

2

TSX: NUAG | NYSE American: NEWP | www.newpacificmetals.com

Why Invest in New Pacific Metals?

Silver Sand Project

A large pure silver deposit amenable to open pit & heap leach operation

2020 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE):

  • Measured + Indicated: 155.86 M oz at 137 g/t Ag
  • Inferred Resource: 35.55 M oz at 112 g/t Ag
  • 20,000 m drilled May 2022
  • MRE Update: Sept. 2022
  • PEA By the end of 2022

Carangas Project

An extensive historical silver digging site above a thick gold zone discovered in 2021

2021 drilled 35 drill holes in13,000 m, discovered a silver zone of 1,000 m by 700 m that is overlying a broad gold zone in rhyolitic bodies

2022: 40,000 m drill program is under way with 5 drill rigs

Silverstrike Project

An extensive surface-level historical silver digging site

Drilled by Rio Tinto in 1995 and intercepted thick silver and gold zones

Extensive mining dumps show 150 to 200 g/t silver

July 2022 to drill multiple targets for Silver Sand and Carangas types of discovery

3

TSX: NUAG | NYSE American: NEWP | www.newpacificmetals.com

Bolivia: A Significant Silver-Producing Country

BOLIVIA

Central Andean

Silver-Tin Belt

LA PAZ

SANTA CRUZ

Silverstrike ORURO

Silver Sand

Carangas POTOSI

Cerro Rico

San Cristobal

San Vicente

(Sumitomo)

(Pan American Silver)

South American

Epithermal Belt

New Pacific property

Polymetallic producing mine

  • The Cerro Rico mine has produced over 1.6 B oz of silver since the 1500's
  • Bolivia has the most stable currency in Latin America. Mining was responsible for 47% of its exports in 2020
  • Bolivia has been under-explored over the last 20 years and has realized the importance of foreign investment and technical expertise to grow its mining industry
  • New Pacific's Silver Sand discovery and rapid definition of a world-class silver resource has earned a reputation in Bolivia as a reliable and trustworthy partner
  • New Pacific benefits from a first-mover advantage in acquiring projects with extensive historical surface-level diggings, such as the Carangas and Silverstrike projects.

4

TSX: NUAG | NYSE American: NEWP | www.newpacificmetals.com

The Silver Sand Project

The Silver Sand Project is located 35

km from the Cerro Rico mine

2

5.42 km2 land package comprised of:

1) The Silver Sand "Administrative

Mining Contract" (AMC)

concession of 3.17 km2 which

hosts the core Silver Sand

Deposit, and

2) The North Block of Jisas, Jardan

and El Bronce concessions

The AMC granted NUAG a right to

1

mine at the Silver Sand Deposit under the 2014 and 2016 Bolivia Mining Laws.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Pacific Metals Corp. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 18:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -7,83 M -6,03 M -6,03 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -94,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 576 M 445 M 443 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 53,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,68 CAD
Average target price 4,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Feng Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jalen Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Terrance K. Salman Chairman
Jacob Austin Independent Director
Tok Pay Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.-1.60%445
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.57%148 795
RIO TINTO PLC1.21%98 167
GLENCORE PLC34.68%77 764
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.77%48 280
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.20%41 888