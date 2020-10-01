New Pacific Metals Reports 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated August 27, 2020 (the “Circular”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders held on September 30, 2020 (the “AGSM”). A total of 152,310,111 common shares, representing 56.9% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting were represented at the AGSM.



The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For Withheld Votes Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Jack Austin 73,265,365 99.78% 164,521 0.22% Dr. Rui Feng 73,345,698 99.89% 84,188 0.11% Dr. Mark Cruise 73,346,724 99.89% 83,162 0.11% David Kong 73,296,166 99.82% 133,720 0.18% Greg Hawkins 73,299,300 99.81% 130,586 0.18% Martin Wafforn 73,343,263 99.88% 86,623 0.12%

At the AGSM, shareholders also voted: (a) 99.77% in favour of approving the arrangement providing for, among other things, the distribution of the common shares of Whitehorse Gold Corp. (“Whitehorse”) held by New Pacific to New Pacific shareholders, as more particularly described in the Circular; and (b) 99.31% in favour of approving the private placement of Whitehorse common shares (the “Whitehorse Financing”), as more particularly described in the Circular. The Whitehorse Financing was approved by the requisite majority of disinterested shareholders within the meaning of the TSX Company Manual. Shareholders also approved the Company’s amended and restated share based compensation plan and the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGSM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in Potosí Department, Bolivia and the Tagish Lake Gold Project in Yukon, Canada.

