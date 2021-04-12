Log in
NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. (NUAG)

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.

(NUAG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/12 04:00:00 pm
4.85 CAD   -1.82%
News 
Press Releases

New Pacific Metals : Acquires the Carangas Silver Project, Bolivia

04/12/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
Download PDF Version

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - April 12, 2021: New Pacific Metals Corp. ('New Pacific' or the 'Company') (TSX:NUAG; OTCQX: NUPMF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an agreement with a private Bolivian company (the 'Vendor'), to acquire a 98% interest in the Carangas silver project (the 'Carangas Project' or the 'Project'), located in the Oruro Department, Bolivia. New Pacific will cover 100% of the future expenditures on exploration, mining, development, and production activities. The agreement has a term of 30 years and is renewable for an additional 15 years. An initial discovery diamond drill program is planned to commence upon receipt of the related permit from the local authorities.

Carangas Project Highlights:

  • Former silver mining district, located on La Ruta de la Plata (the Silver Road), containing broad zones of outcropping silver mineralization and historically exploited high-grade silver veins;

  • Highlights of due diligence sampling include 30 meters ('m') at an average grade of 101 grams per tonne ('g/t') silver, 15 m at an average grade of 252 g/t silver, and 8 m at an average grade of 512 g/t silver;

  • Near surface bulk tonnage and high-grade vein targets identified;

  • Leverages New Pacific's exploration and project development expertise and cements the Company's first mover status in an under-explored silver district; and

  • 5,000-meter discovery diamond drill program planned for 2021.

Dr. Mark Cruise, CEO of New Pacific, stated, 'The addition of the Carangas Project fits well with the Company's strategy to become a premier Latin American focused precious metal explorer and developer. Initial field work, including target generation, positions us well for a successful drill program and compliments our planned exploration programs at our Silverstrike Project, in addition to the advanced exploration and development studies currently in progress on our flagship Silver Sand project.'

Carangas Project overview

The Carangas Project consists of two exploration concessions totaling 6.25 square kilometers ('km'), located approximately 180 km southwest of the city of Oruro, in southwest Bolivia (Figure 1). Situated in the Bolivian altiplano at an average elevation of 3,800 m, access to the Project is via paved Highway 12 and a municipally maintained 30 km gravel road.

Geologically, the Project lies within the South American Epithermal Belt which hosts large precious metal deposits and operations in neighboring countries but remains under-explored in Bolivia. The Project is comprised of a Tertiary volcanic complex approximately 1.6 km long in east-west direction and 1.4 km wide in north-south direction, which stands 150 m above the surrounding fluvial plains. An ephemeral stream divides the volcanic complex into two separate domes known as West and East Domes, respectively (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Location of the Carangas Project in the Department of Oruro, Bolivia

Disclaimer

New Pacific Metals Corp. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
