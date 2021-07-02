Log in
    NUAG   CA64782A1075

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.

(NUAG)
  Report
New Pacific Metals : Presentation

07/02/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
A Premier Silver Developer

June 2021

TSX: NUAG | NYSE American: NEWP | www.newpacificmetals.com

Cautionary Note

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. IS A CANADIAN ISSUER

This presentation is prepared by New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX:NUAG/NYSE American: NEWP) ("New Pacific" or the "Company") management and New Pacific is solely responsible for content and format. This presentation is not intended as a solicitation or offering of securities in any jurisdiction and the information contained herein in no way should be construed or interpreted as such. No securities commission or other regulatory authority in Canada or any other country or jurisdiction has in any way passed on the merits of this presentation and no representation or warranty is made by New Pacific to that effect. The information in this presentation is not intended to modify, qualify, supplement or amend information disclosed under corporate and securities legislation of any jurisdiction applicable to New Pacific and should not be used for the purpose of making investment decisions concerning securities of New Pacific.

All references to dollar values are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

New Pacific's disclosure documents are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.comand EDGAR at www.sec.gov/EDGAR.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statement") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this presentation including, without limitation, the Company's anticipated exploration and business plans and timing of future activities of New Pacific, the possibility, timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, resource and reserve determination and reserve conversion rates, and statements with respect to the price of silver and other metals, are forward-looking statements. Estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they incorporate estimates of future developments including future mineral prices, costs and expenses and the amount of minerals that will be encountered if a property is developed. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "forecasts", "projects", "estimates," "seeks," "plans," "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, estimates, beliefs, expectations and opinions as of the date of the disclosure that, while considered reasonable by New Pacific, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, including, without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of New Pacific's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development and continued operation of New Pacific's projects, New Pacific's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws, and the assumptions underlying mineral resource estimates and the realization of such estimates.

Forward-looking statements by New Pacific are not guarantees of future results or performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and various other factors. Such risks and uncertainties include fluctuations in precious metal prices, unpredictable results of exploration activities, uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, fluctuations in the costs of goods and services, problems associated with exploration, development and mining operations, changes in legal, social or political conditions in the jurisdictions where New Pacific operates, including with respect to establishing and maintaining social license at any of the Company's projects, delays in obtaining governmental permits and approvals, lack of appropriate funding, accidents, other risks of the mining industry, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19 and other risk factors as discussed in New Pacific's filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory agencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. New Pacific cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. New Pacific disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this presentation, except as otherwise required by law. No securities regulatory authority has in any way passed on the merits of this presentation nor any securities referred herein.

2

TSX: NUAG | NYSE American: NEWP | www.newpacificmetals.com

Why New Pacific Metals?

Board & Management

Proven experience and leadership

Supportive Major Shareholders

Silvercorp Metals, Pan American Silver

Ag

Major Silver Deposit

Silver Sand Project, Bolivia

Mineral Resources

Measured & Indicated: 155.86 Moz

Inferred: 35.55 Moz

$

Capital Structure

Well funded for success

Cash & Investments: US$48 M

Market Cap.: ~US$838 M / ~C$1.01 B

Debt: None

Note: Cash & Investments are as at Mar. 31, 2021. Market Cap. is as at June 14, 2021.

Near Term Catalysts

Mineralization remains open Regional district is unexplored

Silver Sand Deposit

  • Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Silver Sand Project expected H2 2021
  • Expansion & discovery drilling
  • Environmental & social studies underway

Carangas Project

  • Discovery drill program

Silverstrike Project

  • Discovery drill program

Active Project Pipeline

First mover in underexplored, world-class silver belt

3

TSX: NUAG | NYSE American: NEWP | www.newpacificmetals.com

New Pacific Metals: Dual Listed on NYSE-A and TSX

640

8.3%

540

Management & Board

440

9.5%

Shareholders

Pan American Silver

340

Shareholders

12.8%

40.8%

Institutional Ownership

240

Implied Retail

140

40

28.6%

Silvercorp Metals

NUAG (+354%) Silver Spot Price (+80%)

Financial Summary

Common Shares Outstanding

153.87 M

Fully Diluted Common Shares

158.36 M

Market Capitalization

~US$838 M / ~C$1.01 B

Cash & Investments

US$48 M

Debt

None

InstitutionAnalyst

Joe Reagor

Chris Thompson

Ryan Thompson

Jacques Wortman

Note: Shares, Cash & Investments are as at Mar. 31, 2021. Market Capitalization is as at June 14, 2021. Pan American Silver share ownership is an estimate.

4

TSX: NUAG | NYSE American: NEWP | www.newpacificmetals.com

Focus on ESG: Creating Shared Value

Health and Safety

Our priority: All safety targets met

Zero TRIFR 1 in 2020

COVID-19 protocols implemented

COVID-19 equipment donations to authorities

and communities

Environment

Zero recordable environmental incidents

Environmental and social baseline studies to IFC Performance Standards 2

Governance

Social

Management and Board aligned with ESG practices:

+$265,000 invested in community support for

35% of corporate goals and compensation

healthcare, education, social / cultural activities,

and infrastructure improvements

Signed the Canadian Integrity Declaration

Anti-corruption policy and training

+$28 M invested in Bolivia

25% female employees

82% Bolivian employees

41% of leadership roles are held by women

Creating local business opportunities

Note: 1 TRIFR refers to total recordable incident frequency rate. 2 IFC refers to International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group. IFC Performance Standards are an international benchmark for identifying and managing environmental and social risk and has been adopted by many organizations as a key component of their environmental and social risk management.

5

TSX: NUAG | NYSE American: NEWP | www.newpacificmetals.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Pacific Metals Corp. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 18:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
