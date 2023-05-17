Advanced search
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
05/17/2023
83.84 USD   +10.81%
04:15pData analytics firm New Relic in talks to be sold - WSJ
RE
04:02pSoftware company New Relic in talks to be sold - WSJ
RE
11:03aNew Relic Launches AWS Systems Manager Distributor Integration
BU
Data analytics firm New Relic in talks to be sold - WSJ

05/17/2023 | 04:15pm EDT
May 17 (Reuters) - Private-equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG are working together on a more than $5 billion bid to acquire software company New Relic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be reached in the next few weeks, the report said, adding it's possible the talks could fall apart and other suitors could still emerge.

Reuters had first reported in July that the U.S. business software company was preparing to explore a potential sale following interest from private equity firms.

New Relic shares closed 10.8% higher at $83.84 on Wednesday. Shares were flat in extended trading.

The San Francisco-based company develops cloud-based software to help websites and application owners track the performance of their services. Founded in 2008, the company was listed in the stock market in 2014.

New Relic and TPG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Francisco Partners declined to comment. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW RELIC, INC. 10.81% 83.84 Delayed Quote.34.03%
TPG INC. 1.10% 27.57 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 924 M - -
Net income 2023 -156 M - -
Net cash 2023 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -33,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 212 M 5 212 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
EV / Sales 2024 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 217
Free-Float 79,7%
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 75,66 $
Average target price 81,31 $
Spread / Average Target 7,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Barter Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Hope F. Cochran Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.34.03%5 212
ADOBE INC.2.55%158 302
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.42%49 014
WORKDAY INC.10.75%48 256
AUTODESK, INC.3.41%41 385
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.41%34 311
