Level up your New Relic skills at Data Nerd Days 2.0

Upgrade your k8s observability with Pixie (for beginners)

By Brad Schmitt and Drew Decker

For those new to observing their Kubernetes clusters, Pixie can seem like magic: giving you a breakdown of individual code execution without even installing a monitoring agent. You'll deploy New Relic's Pixie integration, analyze Service, DNS, and Network flow graphs to understand intra-cluster communication and latency, and traverse Flamegraphs to understand where code is running slowly.

Uncover security anomalies with Lacework

By Adam Larson

With security on everyone's mind this year, monitoring is a key part of the solution. Lacework is a cloud security platform that delivers automated security and compliance across multi-cloud environments, workloads, containers, and Kubernetes. Learn how you can significantly reduce alert noise and get to the security events that matter with Lacework's quickstart on New Relic I/O (Instant Observability).

Better customer experience with real user monitoring

By Phil Weber

Real User Monitoring and Synthetics can let you know you have a problem on your front end before a single user notices. Learn how to use New Relic's Real User Monitoring capabilities to ensure your front-end experiences are always working. In this hands-on session you'll learn how to collect custom data from your application.

