  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  New Relic, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/27 12:58:37 pm
76.98 USD   -1.18%
12:38pLevel up your New Relic skills at Data Nerd Days 2.0
PU
10/26Explaining Kubernetes for Developers Who Know How to Code
PU
10/26Collaborate and fix errors quickly with Errors Inbox and workloads
PU
Level up your New Relic skills at Data Nerd Days 2.0

10/27/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
New Relic is hosting Data Nerd Days on November 3, the second installment of our user conference where observability experts show you how to monitor every part of your application stack. Tickets are free and you can register right here.

Here's some of the talks I'm most excited about:

Upgrade your k8s observability with Pixie (for beginners)

By Brad Schmitt and Drew Decker

For those new to observing their Kubernetes clusters, Pixie can seem like magic: giving you a breakdown of individual code execution without even installing a monitoring agent. You'll deploy New Relic's Pixie integration, analyze Service, DNS, and Network flow graphs to understand intra-cluster communication and latency, and traverse Flamegraphs to understand where code is running slowly.

Uncover security anomalies with Lacework

By Adam Larson

With security on everyone's mind this year, monitoring is a key part of the solution. Lacework is a cloud security platform that delivers automated security and compliance across multi-cloud environments, workloads, containers, and Kubernetes. Learn how you can significantly reduce alert noise and get to the security events that matter with Lacework's quickstart on New Relic I/O (Instant Observability).

Better customer experience with real user monitoring

By Phil Weber

Real User Monitoring and Synthetics can let you know you have a problem on your front end before a single user notices. Learn how to use New Relic's Real User Monitoring capabilities to ensure your front-end experiences are always working. In this hands-on session you'll learn how to collect custom data from your application.

To read more about all the sessions, visit our Data Days 2.0 sessions page.

Join us on November 3

Data Nerd Days is completely free to attend, and offers New Relic users a chance to become a certified data nerd™. Registration is easy and open now. The first five hundred people who register will be entered into a drawing for a Nintendo Switch. See you there!

P.S. Check out the cool swag we'll be giving away. The first seven hundred people who register and participate will receive this sweatshirt.

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 16:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 734 M - -
Net income 2022 -253 M - -
Net cash 2022 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 052 M 5 052 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,43x
EV / Sales 2023 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 934
Free-Float 78,6%
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.19.11%5 052
ADOBE INC.28.47%305 702
WORKDAY INC.18.01%70 124
AUTODESK, INC.2.11%68 769
TWILIO INC.4.56%62 697
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.28%51 481