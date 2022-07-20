Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
New Relic, Inc.
News
Summary
NEWR
US64829B1008
NEW RELIC, INC.
(NEWR)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:59 2022-07-20 pm EDT
61.40
USD
+17.23%
03:06p
New relic inc to explore sale amid private equity inte…
RE
12:01p
New Relic Launches Monitoring Service for SAP Systems
MT
09:07a
New Relic Launches Agentless Monitoring for SAPⓇ Solutions
BU
NEW RELIC INC TO EXPLORE SALE AMID PRIVATE EQUITY INTE…
07/20/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
EXCLUSIVE-NEW RELIC INC TO EXPLORE SALE AMID PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST -SOURCES
© Reuters 2022
All news about NEW RELIC, INC.
03:06p
New relic inc to explore sale amid private equity inte…
RE
12:01p
New Relic Launches Monitoring Service for SAP Systems
MT
09:07a
New Relic Launches Agentless Monitoring for SAPⓇ Solutions
BU
07/18
Truist Securities Adjusts New Relic's Price Target to $80 from $85, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
07/13
NEW RELIC
: Measuring our environmental, social, and governance impact
PU
07/13
New Relic Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report for Fiscal Year 2022
BU
07/12
New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference..
BU
07/11
Morgan Stanley Downgrades New Relic to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Target is $64
MT
07/08
INSIDER SELL
: New Relic
MT
07/08
NEW RELIC, INC.
: Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW RELIC, INC.
07/18
Truist Securities Adjusts New Relic's Price Target to $80 from $85, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
07/11
Morgan Stanley Downgrades New Relic to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Target is $64
MT
07/07
Canaccord Genuity Initiates New Relic at Buy with $81 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
920 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-221 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
364 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-17,0x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
3 524 M
3 524 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,44x
EV / Sales 2024
2,86x
Nbr of Employees
2 217
Free-Float
80,1%
More Financials
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
52,37 $
Average target price
63,89 $
Spread / Average Target
22,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne
Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs
Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.
-52.37%
3 524
ADOBE INC.
-31.61%
181 504
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-17.84%
42 802
AUTODESK, INC.
-34.29%
40 143
WORKDAY INC.
-48.08%
36 027
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
-3.90%
35 402
More Results
