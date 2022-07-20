Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New Relic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-07-20 pm EDT
61.40 USD   +17.23%
03:06pNew relic inc to explore sale amid private equity inte…
RE
12:01pNew Relic Launches Monitoring Service for SAP Systems
MT
09:07aNew Relic Launches Agentless Monitoring for SAPⓇ Solutions
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEW RELIC INC TO EXPLORE SALE AMID PRIVATE EQUITY INTE…

07/20/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXCLUSIVE-NEW RELIC INC TO EXPLORE SALE AMID PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST -SOURCES


© Reuters 2022
All news about NEW RELIC, INC.
03:06pNew relic inc to explore sale amid private equity inte…
RE
12:01pNew Relic Launches Monitoring Service for SAP Systems
MT
09:07aNew Relic Launches Agentless Monitoring for SAPⓇ Solutions
BU
07/18Truist Securities Adjusts New Relic's Price Target to $80 from $85, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
07/13NEW RELIC : Measuring our environmental, social, and governance impact
PU
07/13New Relic Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report for Fiscal Year 2022
BU
07/12New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference..
BU
07/11Morgan Stanley Downgrades New Relic to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Target is $64
MT
07/08INSIDER SELL : New Relic
MT
07/08NEW RELIC, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW RELIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 920 M - -
Net income 2023 -221 M - -
Net cash 2023 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 524 M 3 524 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
EV / Sales 2024 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 217
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 52,37 $
Average target price 63,89 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.-52.37%3 524
ADOBE INC.-31.61%181 504
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.84%42 802
AUTODESK, INC.-34.29%40 143
WORKDAY INC.-48.08%36 027
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-3.90%35 402