Nerdlog Roundup: An Improved Logs UI, and New Heroku Integration

Logs are one of the four fundamental components of observability (along with metrics, events, and traces) and include the most detail about your application's function. In this week's episode, Senior Manager, Product Management Michael Neville-O'Neill, and Software Engineer Josep Subirats joined the Nerdlog to discuss how they are working to make it easier to send logs to New Relic One.

A better, faster Logs UI

New Relic's log features are now presented more clearly within the UI, making it easier than ever before to find functions like parsing and drop filters right in the left hand toolbars.

We've added a new log summary view, which tries to pick the most salient key-value pairs from your logs, making it easier to scan through multiple log lines quickly.

We also leveraged a new custom visualization feature to create an easy way for you to combine log messages, regardless of their pattern or length, with the rest of your telemetry data already living in New Relic One via dashboards.