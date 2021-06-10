Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New Relic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nerdlog Roundup: New Relic Errors Inbox and Student Edition

06/10/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At FutureStack 2021, our largest event of the year, engineers from all over the world came together to level up their observability game and improve how they build, deploy, and optimize software. Between the more than 50 interactive sessions led by engineers from 30 different organizations (all available on demand), 24-hour hackathon, and live music, we also launched a ton of awesome products and features (read the full recap here).

On this week's Nerdlog, we took some time to recap two of the innovations we released at FutureStack: New Relic Errors Inbox and New Relic Student Edition.

Proactively track and triage all errors from a single view with New Relic Errors Inbox

A major component of building connected software with dispersed teams is ensuring you have a unified view of your data. Adam Johnson, Principal Product Manager for Full-Stack Observability, explains how New Relic Errors Inbox uses rich, correlated data across the application stack, including APM, RUM, mobile, and serverless data, to help you more easily detect, prioritize, and take action on all the errors in one place-before the customer experiences are affected. To cut down on noise, New Relic Errors Inbox groups related errors into issues and provides detail down to the stack trace, so you won't need to leave New Relic One to troubleshoot. Collaboration is easy with shared comments visible across teams for increased context.

Watch the demo video and the following Nerdlog video to learn more about how and why you can speed up grouping and debugging workflows.

Next Steps

New Relic Errors Inbox is available to all New Relic Full-Stack Observability customers in the U.S. datacenter. To enable Errors Inbox, sign up for a free account or log in to your existing account and follow these steps:

  1. From one.newrelic.com, select More in the top right and click Errors Inbox.
  2. If this is your first time accessing Errors Inbox, you will be prompted to select a workload in the top left.
Jumpstart Your Career with New Relic Student Edition

To empower the next generation of engineers, developers, and IT leaders, we launched New Relic Student Edition, available for free to students and teachers. In the following video, Jemiah Sius, Principal Product Manager, explains how this packaged offering not only provides students and teachers with hands-on experience with our observability tools, but also helps them learn in-demand tech skills for the future.

Next Steps

If you're a student or teacher, sign up here.

Subscribe to our Nerdlog emails to get weekly updates about the latest features and releases from the people who built them. Join the Nerdlog discussion live every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT (8 p.m. UTC) on Twitch or follow along in What's New.

Relive the magic of FutureStack 2021 with recordings of keynotes and sessions. To see all the FutureStack observability innovation for yourself, sign up for a free New Relic account.

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW RELIC, INC.
05:38pNERDLOG ROUNDUP : New Relic Errors Inbox and Student Edition
PU
06/09FROM PANDEMIC TO COMMUNITY POWER : Mutual Aid Network Wins FutureHack for Good
PU
06/03NEW RELIC  : 6 Amazing Ways You Can Use Java
PU
06/02FUTURESTACK 2021 : A Recap of the Top New Observability Announcements
PU
05/26MONITORING APPLICATION PERFORMANCE I : How New Relic Sets You Up for Success
PU
05/26NEW RELIC  : Unveils Innovation and Community Initiatives to Put Power of Teleme..
PU
05/26NEW RELIC  : Add Network Context With Kentik-Supplied Telemetry Data
PU
05/26NEW RELIC  : Learn In-Demand Tech Skills for Free With New Relic Student Edition
PU
05/26NEW RELIC  : What Is Kubernetes? An Introduction to the Wildly Popular Container..
PU
05/24NEW RELIC  : Letgo Boosts Observability Strategy with New Relic One
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 711 M - -
Net income 2022 -200 M - -
Net cash 2022 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 205 M 4 205 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 168
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 68,70 $
Last Close Price 65,92 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Staples Chief Executive Officer
Mark Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hope F. Cochran Chairman
Bonney Pelley Senior Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.0.80%4 205
ADOBE INC.2.91%246 699
AUTODESK, INC.-9.77%60 614
WORKDAY INC.-5.91%55 716
TWILIO INC.-7.06%53 877
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.61%47 458