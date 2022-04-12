Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  New Relic, Inc.
  News
  Summary
NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 11:22:06 am EDT
72.42 USD   +0.15%
11:04aNew Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
09:13aNEW RELIC : Improve app performance with golden signals in your IDE
PU
04/11NEW RELIC : Export dashboards with Python and the NerdGraph API
PU
Summary

New Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

04/12/2022 | 11:04am EDT
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. In conjunction with its earnings press release, New Relic will post an investor letter to the investor relations page of its company website at http://ir.newrelic.com.

New Relic will host a conference call to answer questions at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (646) 904-5544 from the United States or (929) 526-1599 internationally with conference ID 988319. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic’s company website at http://ir.newrelic.com.

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (866) 813-9403 from the United States or +44-204-525-0658 internationally with conference ID 505458.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the what to uncover the why. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including AB InBev, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS) and Zalora improve uptime, reliability and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the why with New Relic at www.newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Twitch


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 785 M - -
Net income 2022 -260 M - -
Net cash 2022 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 785 M 4 785 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 168
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 72,31 $
Average target price 111,70 $
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.-34.24%4 785
ADOBE INC.-23.39%205 273
WORKDAY INC.-16.83%57 030
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.25%50 772
AUTODESK, INC.-28.07%43 251
DATADOG, INC.-24.15%42 406