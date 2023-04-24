Advanced search
NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
04:00:01 2023-04-24 pm EDT
69.70 USD   -3.56%
04:33pNew Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Analyst Day
04/18New Relic, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
04/18Former Latham M&A co-chair Gerstein joins PJT Partners
New Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Analyst Day

04/24/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
New Relic. (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced it will report its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to review the financial results and business outlook with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the New Relic Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com.

Building upon the announcement of financial results for the fiscal year 2023, New Relic will be holding an analyst day to provide a multi-year financial outlook, as well as to cover New Relic’s growth strategy, refreshed product roadmap, and go-to-market priorities.

Analyst day will be at the NYSE in New York City on Thursday, May 25, 2023 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET and concluding at 5:00 p.m. ET. Given that room capacity is limited at 100 people, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be livestreamed and all interested parties are invited to access the webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.


04:33pNew Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Confe..
04/18New Relic, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exh..
04/18Former Latham M&A co-chair Gerstein joins PJT Partners
04/11Mercado Libre Standardizes on New Relic for All of its 13,700 Engineering and Product T..
04/10Insider Sell: New Relic
04/06DA Davidson Initiates New Relic at Buy With $100 Price Target
04/03New Relic : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K
04/03New Relic, Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
03/21Intelligent Growth Solutions Standardizes on New Relic
03/16New Relic Launches Industry's First OpenAI GPT Observability Integration
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 924 M - -
Net income 2023 -156 M - -
Net cash 2023 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -32,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 978 M 4 978 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,82x
EV / Sales 2024 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 217
Free-Float 79,7%
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 72,27 $
Average target price 81,31 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Barter Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Hope F. Cochran Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.28.02%4 978
ADOBE INC.12.22%173 237
WORKDAY INC.14.14%49 469
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.08%47 322
AUTODESK, INC.3.86%41 687
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.5.67%35 406
