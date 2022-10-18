Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New Relic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
57.09 USD   +2.40%
10/11New Relic Expects Fiscal Q2 Revenue to 'Exceed' High End of Guidance Range; Hires Mark Dodds as Chief Revenue Officer
MT
10/11New Relic, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/11New Relic Hires AWS Alum Mark Dodds as Chief Revenue Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Relic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

10/18/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced it will report its financial results for fiscal year 2023 second quarter, which ended September 30, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to review the financial results and business outlook with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the New Relic Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including Adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEW RELIC, INC.
10/11New Relic Expects Fiscal Q2 Revenue to 'Exceed' High End of Guidance Range; Hires Mark ..
MT
10/11New Relic, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
10/11New Relic Hires AWS Alum Mark Dodds as Chief Revenue Officer
BU
10/11New Relic Hires Aws Alum Mark Dodds as Chief Revenue Officer
CI
10/07Insider Sell: New Relic
MT
09/23Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 18 Stocks in SMID Software Sector, Notes Increasing..
MT
09/16New Relic Announces Support for Amazon VPC Flow Logs on Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose
BU
09/14New Relic Unveils Industry's Largest Survey on Observability
BU
09/12New Relic Adds AWS and Salesforce Executives to Leadership Roster
BU
09/12New Relic, Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW RELIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 920 M - -
Net income 2023 -143 M - -
Net cash 2023 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -25,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 753 M 3 753 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
EV / Sales 2024 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 217
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 55,75 $
Average target price 70,73 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Barter Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Hope F. Cochran Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.-49.30%3 753
ADOBE INC.-49.22%136 448
AUTODESK, INC.-29.34%42 891
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.16%39 323
WORKDAY INC.-45.48%38 131
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-8.24%33 652