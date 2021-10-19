Log in
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Summary
New Relic : Automate machine-learning model monitoring with New Relic One and DAGsHub

10/19/2021
Tracking machine-learning (ML) models can be time-consuming, costly, and difficult. Comparing the performance of models in production to ensure more relevant and meaningful results across versions and datasets is a major challenge unless you have automated status checks and real-time metrics. Imagine a world where you can seamlessly integrate experiment tracking and ML flow, with visibility into model performance.

New Relic is partnering with DAGsHub to help data scientists and machine learning engineers automatically monitor, visualize, analyze, and synchronize model experiments through machine learning. The DAGsHub integration with New Relic One will allow you to set alerts to get automated status checks, create custom visualizations through ad-hoc custom metrics, and track your performance in real-time.

In the following short demo, you'll learn how to integrate DAGsHub data in New Relic One, add an alert, analyze your metrics, and build relevant customized dashboards where you can visualize your model training and evaluation metrics in real-time.

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 734 M - -
Net income 2022 -253 M - -
Net cash 2022 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 750 M 4 750 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 934
Free-Float 78,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 73,25 $
Average target price 78,10 $
Spread / Average Target 6,62%
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.12.00%4 750
ADOBE INC.24.54%296 343
WORKDAY INC.13.80%67 622
AUTODESK, INC.-4.63%64 344
TWILIO INC.6.73%63 999
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.69%49 394