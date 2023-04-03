Advanced search
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:51 2023-04-03 pm EDT
73.14 USD   -2.86%
New Relic : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K

04/03/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
newr-20230329

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
______________________________
FORM 8-K
______________________________

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
March 29, 2023
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
______________________________
New Relic, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
______________________________
Delaware 001-36766 26-2017431
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
188 Spear Street, Suite 1000
San Francisco, California94105
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(650) 777-7600
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock NEWR New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.




Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.
On March 29, 2023, the Board of Directors of New Relic, Inc. (the "Company") committed to a restructuring plan in connection with reduction of its global real estate footprint in line with its Flex First philosophy. The Company expects to incur aggregate restructuring charges totaling approximately $40 million to $45 million, consisting primarily of real estate lease termination and other associated costs. The Company believes these initiatives will provide further operating flexibility and position the business for its long-term success.
The Company expects approximately 65% of these charges will be non-cash charges, with the remainder as cash expenditures, and that it will recognize the majority of these restructuring costs in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The actual timing and costs of the plan may differ from the Company's current expectations and estimates.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Current Report on Form 8-K contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing and anticipated impacts of the restructuring plan. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K is included in the filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.




SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
New Relic, Inc.
Date: April 3, 2023
By: /s/ David Barter
David Barter
Chief Financial Officer


Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
