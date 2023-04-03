New Relic : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K





March 29, 2023

Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

On March 29, 2023, the Board of Directors of New Relic, Inc. (the "Company") committed to a restructuring plan in connection with reduction of its global real estate footprint in line with its Flex First philosophy. The Company expects to incur aggregate restructuring charges totaling approximately $40 million to $45 million, consisting primarily of real estate lease termination and other associated costs. The Company believes these initiatives will provide further operating flexibility and position the business for its long-term success.

The Company expects approximately 65% of these charges will be non-cash charges, with the remainder as cash expenditures, and that it will recognize the majority of these restructuring costs in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The actual timing and costs of the plan may differ from the Company's current expectations and estimates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing and anticipated impacts of the restructuring plan. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K is included in the filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

















