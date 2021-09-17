Log in
NEW RELIC, INC.

New Relic : Diagnosing slow page load times on your website with histograms and heatmaps

09/17/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Are you monitoring the performance of your website and ensuring that your pages are loading quickly? If not, you should be. Users will abandon a website within seconds if it doesn't load.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to set up continuous monitoring of key metrics that measure user experience, including Google's Core Web Vitals. In just a few minutes, you'll have visibility into how each of your pages are performing. You will be able to create histograms and heatmaps to look at both the overall performance of your site and to drill down into the performance of specific pages. That way, you can fix your slowest pages and keep your end users (and your software teams) happy.

You need to sign up for a free New Relic account to use Browser monitoring, which automatically monitors and visualizes Core Web Vitals for you, and also allows you to create custom visualizations. You can integrate your website with New Relic in a few quick steps. That's covered in this tutorial, too.

What are Core Web Vitals?

First, let's take a look at Core Web Vitals, which Google introduced in 2020.

Core Web Vitals consists of three metrics that measure the user experience for web pages, including how fast they are. They aren't just important for user experience-they will also affect the SEO of your pages if they are subpar, which will affect your site traffic negatively.

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP for short) measures how long it takes a page's main content to load. Largest Contentful Paint focuses on the largest piece of content that appears on the page without any user scrolling. It should take less than 2.5 seconds for the Largest Contentful Paint to load.

First Input Delay (also known as FID) measures how long it takes for a webpage to respond to the user's first interaction on that page. For instance, if a user clicks a button that activates a modal, FID measures the time between the button click and the modal appearing on the page. Good experiences should have an FID of 100 milliseconds or less.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS for short) measures the visual stability of a page. As a page loads, the elements can shift, making it harder to click links and navigate. Ideally, a page should be stable and not shift. The CLS score for a page should be 0.1 or less.

There are also quite a few non-core web vitals such as First Paint, which measures how long it takes the first content on a page to load.

These metrics give you deep insight into how fast and responsive a page is. Wouldn't it be nice to continuously monitor these vitals for your website and have cool visualizations that help you see exactly how your site is performing? You can do that by setting up a few heatmaps and histograms in New Relic.

All of these Core Web Vitals are included directly in New Relic One's Real User Monitoring (RUM) capabilities.

Visualizing Core Web Vitals with heatmaps and histograms

Let's take a quick look at some New Relic visualizations of Core Web Vitals, because they demonstrate exactly what you can do once you are done with this tutorial.

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 20:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW RELIC, INC.
04:22pNEW RELIC : Diagnosing slow page load times on your website with histograms and ..
09/16NEW RELIC : Integrate Slack and APM with New Relic Errors Inbox
09/16NEW RELIC : Berenberg Bank Adjusts New Relic PT to $105 From $95, Maintains Buy ..
09/14NEW RELIC : Launches Industry's Most Comprehensive Global Research on Observabil..
BU
09/10NEW RELIC : Eliminate the network blame game with Network Performance Monitoring..
09/09NEW RELIC : Empower Your Engineers With A Data-Driven Approach
09/08NEW RELIC : Structured Logging in Python
09/07NEW RELIC CONSUMPTION PRICING : Get More Value for Your Money
09/07NEW RELIC : Join Us for BIPOC in Tech
09/02MANAGED SERVICES FOR PROMETHEUS AND : Scale Without the Overhead
Analyst Recommendations on NEW RELIC, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 734 M - -
Net income 2022 -231 M - -
Net cash 2022 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 156 M 5 156 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,57x
EV / Sales 2023 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 934
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 79,51 $
Average target price 78,56 $
Spread / Average Target -1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.21.57%5 156
ADOBE INC.32.99%316 858
WORKDAY INC.13.13%67 225
AUTODESK, INC.-6.13%63 906
TWILIO INC.2.16%61 258
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.89%49 941