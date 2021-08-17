Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New Relic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Relic : Do More Faster and Easier with New Relic One Dashboard Enhancements

08/17/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since we launched Dashboards in New Relic One, we have focused on helping teams quickly explore, visualize, and act on their data. We've also expanded the ecosystem to give developers the flexibility to create custom visualizations and the programmatic control to create dashboards as code.

Building software continues to become more complex, and the users of your applications have higher expectations. So to continue the mission of enhancing the data visualization experience, we have recently released feature enhancements that help you:

  • Do more with visualizations and dashboards,
  • Do it faster, and
  • Do it easier.
More visualization options

In case you missed it, New Relic has partnered with Formidable to provide ready-to-use custom visualizations from the Victory open source charting library. That means you have more options to visualize your data-all in a few clicks and using your existing NRQL queries.

Charts now available in the Victory library include:

  • Circular progress bar: Create a bold representation of your progress towards a goal or limit, and choose if crossing the threshold is good or bad.
  • Scatter plot: Get a quick, digestible view into non-aggregate or aggregate data, using up to four query attributes in one visualization.
  • Range chart: Visualize the range of numeric attributes grouped by a facet (for example, the first and third quartiles across groups).

In addition to the new visualizations options in the Victory charts library, you can also use stacked bar charts as a new default chart type.

Faster analysis

The New Relic platform lets you analyze more than 50 billion events in one query. As a result, a dashboard with multiple pages of visualizations can pull billions of data points at a time. But what good is all that power without speed?

Now we have reduced95th percentile dashboard loading time by more than 60%! So you get to the insights-and the beautiful dashboards you've built-even faster.

Sometimes you're slowed down because something went wrong. We know that the most frustrating thing is when error messages don't tell you what that something is!

To help solve this frustration, charts have more precise querying error messages. Now you can identify the issue and troubleshoot it faster,whether it's an authorization issue or a simple syntax mistake.

Easier workflows

Have you ever wanted to borrow a visualization from other parts of the platform such as Logs or in Lookout for your own dashboards? With the new Add to dashboard feature, you can!

And now every visualization on the platform lets you view the query behind it. You can adjust it to your liking after you have pinned the widget to your dashboard.

And, finally, duplicating widgets and dashboards is now as simple as clicking a button.

Next Steps

We want to continue making data visualizations and dashboards more useful, faster, and easier for you. If you have any suggestions, let us know in the Explorers Hub.

You can also learn more about Victory charts from Formidable in this Nerdlog episode.

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 16:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW RELIC, INC.
12:04pNEW RELIC : Do More Faster and Easier with New Relic One Dashboard Enhancements
PU
08/06NEW RELIC : Significant Insider Selling Continues at New Relic (NEWR)
MT
08/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at New Relic
MT
08/05NEW RELIC : Morgan Stanley Adjusts New Relic's Price Target to $75 from $70, Kee..
MT
08/04UNDERSTAND OPENTELEMETRY PART 4 : Instrument a Java app with OpenTelemetry
PU
08/04NEW RELIC : BMO Capital Adjusts New Relic's Price Target to $70 From $58, Mainta..
MT
08/04NEW RELIC : Loop Capital Adjusts New Relic's Price Target to $72 From $55, Reite..
MT
08/04NEW RELIC : Needham Adjusts New Relic's Price Target to $84 From $78, Keeps Buy ..
MT
08/04NEW RELIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/04NEW RELIC : Net Revenue Retention Example
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW RELIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 734 M - -
Net income 2022 -231 M - -
Net cash 2022 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 014 M 5 014 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,38x
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 934
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 77,32 $
Average target price 77,44 $
Spread / Average Target 0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.18.23%5 014
ADOBE INC.27.36%303 438
AUTODESK, INC.8.99%72 644
TWILIO INC.2.40%64 649
WORKDAY INC.-2.93%57 476
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.55%51 151