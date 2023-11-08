New Relic, Inc.(NYSE:NEWR) dropped from S&P TMI Index
New Relic, Inc.(NYSE:NEWR) dropped from S&P TMI Index
November 08, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|86.99 USD
|+0.02%
|+0.37%
|+54.10%
|Nov. 01
|New Relic, Inc.(NYSE:NEWR) dropped from NASDAQ Internet Index
|CI
|Oct. 27
|Earnings Flash (NEWR) NEW RELIC CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Reports Q2 Revenue $242.8M
|MT
New Relic, Inc.(NYSE:NEWR) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|86.99 USD
|+0.02%
|+0.37%
|6 177 M $
|New Relic, Inc.(NYSE:NEWR) dropped from NASDAQ Internet Index
|CI
|Earnings Flash (NEWR) NEW RELIC CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Reports Q2 Revenue $242.8M
|MT
|Earnings Flash (NEWR) NEW RELIC CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Posts Q2 EPS $0.51
|MT
|New Relic, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|New Relic, Inc. Launches Session Replay
|CI
|Cisco's $28 billion Splunk deal may ignite software deal frenzy
|RE
|DA Davidson Downgrades New Relic to Neutral From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $87 From $95
|MT
|New Relic Says 'Go-Shop' Period for Acquisition by Francisco Partners Concluded
|MT
|New Relic Enhances AIOps with the Industry's First AI Recommended Alerts
|CI
|Insider Sell: New Relic
|MT
|Virgin Australia Standardizes on New Relic to Enhance Online Services
|CI
|How two private equity firms negotiated New Relic deal down to $6.5 bln
|RE
|Raymond James Downgrades New Relic to Market Perform From Strong Buy
|MT
|Truist Securities Increases Price Target on New Relic to $87 From $77, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|TD Cowen Raises Price Target on New Relic to $87 From $73, Maintains Market Perform Rating
|MT
|Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target on New Relic to $87 From $80, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on New Relic to $87 From $88, Maintains Market Perform Rating
|MT
|Credit Suisse Downgrades New Relic to Neutral From Outperform, Cuts Price Target to $87 From $113
|MT
|Baird Downgrades New Relic to Neutral From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $87 From $92
|MT
|RBC Downgrades New Relic to Sector Perform From Outperform, Cuts Price Target to $87 From $95 Amid Francisco Partners/TPG Deal
|MT
|TPG, Francisco Partners to take software firm New Relic private in $6.5 bln deal
|RE
|New Relic Swings to Fiscal Q1 Profit as Revenue Advances; Agrees to be Acquired by Francisco Partners, TPG for $6.5 Billion
|MT
|New Relic to be Acquired by Francisco Partners and TPG for $6.5 Billion
|MT
|Earnings Flash (NEWR) NEW RELIC CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Posts Q1 Revenue $242.6M
|MT
|Earnings Flash (NEWR) NEW RELIC CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Reports Q1 EPS $0.43
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+54.10%
|6 177 M $
|+73.89%
|257 B $
|+32.34%
|57 218 M $
|+17.35%
|53 753 M $
|+9.87%
|43 178 M $
|+6.18%
|35 021 M $
|+39.05%
|25 854 M $
|+16.64%
|24 405 M $
|+24.33%
|17 666 M $
|+288.32%
|13 710 M $