New Relic, Inc.(NYSE:NEWR) dropped from S&P TMI Index

New Relic, Inc. provides an observability platform that enables its customers to plan, build, deploy, and operate their critical digital infrastructure. Its observability platform combines metrics, events, logs, traces, and other telemetry data with its stack of analytical tools to generate insights. The New Relic platform helps customers to manage their entire digital infrastructure stacks, including the front end, back end, infrastructure layer, vulnerabilities, and logs. The customers use its platform to identify issues, understand their root cause, and simplify the engineering process. Through its platform, all telemetry data, regardless of its source, is aggregated in one place and available to query, alert, visualize, and navigate with insightful analytics. The New Relic platform is used by IT operations professionals and also serves a range of engineers, including application developers, mobile developers, site reliability engineers, and network and other engineers.

Sector Software