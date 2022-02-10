Log in
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
02/10 12:08:07 pm
78.19 USD   -0.05%
11:43aNEW RELIC : Jumpstart your Jamstack monitoring
PU
02/09Chipotle, Paycom rise; CVS, New Relic fall
AQ
02/09SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Led Higher Again by Surging Chipmakers
MT
New Relic : Jumpstart your Jamstack monitoring

02/10/2022 | 11:43am EST
Replace the values for , , , and with your New Relic account ID, the ingest license and browser ingest license keys you created earlier in this post, and your New Relic browser app ID.

There may be times when you want to specify which plugins to use in your , but you don't want to expose your license keys. (For example, you should never expose your private keys on GitHub.) In this case, you can still include the plugin in your file and configure it using environment variables and the Netlify UI as outlined in the previous section.

See the plugin documentation for a complete list of available configuration variables and their values.

Log in to your New Relic account and go to the Instant Observability quickstarts directory. Search for Netlify, select the Netlify logo to view the quickstart overview page, and then select Install quickstart. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 16:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NEW RELIC, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 785 M - -
Net income 2022 -260 M - -
Net cash 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 177 M 5 177 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,17x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 168
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 78,23 $
Average target price 117,18 $
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.-28.86%5 177
ADOBE INC.-7.99%246 109
WORKDAY INC.-10.88%60 863
AUTODESK, INC.-14.26%55 288
DATADOG, INC.-12.69%48 519
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.68%47 898