New Relic : ¿Latin-qué? Exploring our identities

As members of the Latinx community, the way we identify ourselves, and the language we use to identify ourselves, is always changing. It can change from day to day, and even based on the places we occupy and the people we are talking to. For Hispanic Heritage Month, we're taking a look at the labels we use, the history of these labels, and our personal experiences with them.

We aren't Chicano Studies professors, so the words we use may not be academically correct. We're still trying to find the correct words ourselves, and we also recognize that the ways we identify ourselves don't apply to many others in the Latinx community. These are our personal stories with these labels.

So who are we?

Ariane Evans is an Associate Social Impact Program Manager at New Relic. She also co-leads the Relics of Color employee resource group for people of color. She's been a part of community organizing and philanthropic programs in the Bay Area and as an Oakland native, she has deep appreciation for cultural histories. As a woman of color, she is dedicated to creating more equitable futures for people of color, children of immigrants, and others from historically underserved communities, especially regarding access to technology.

Danny Ramos is a Developer Relations Engineer at New Relic. He graduated film/theatre school from the University of Colorado Denver in 2014. He then went on to contribute in local productions and was awarded for his work alongside the Black Actors Guild, a Denver-based education and production company. After years of being part of the art community, he went to the Turing School of Software and Design where he learned backend software development.

Let's take a look at some labels and their history, and then we'll talk more about the labels we use to identify ourselves.

Hispanic

Hispanicis an abbreviation of "Hispano Americano" and indicates Spanish-speaking descendants from Spanish settlers living in the US.

In 1968, the National Council De La Raza, a U.S. non-profit now known as UnidosUS, lobbied the American government for a term-Hispanic-that would unite these varied groups. At the time, it was important to distinctly separate Spanish-speaking Americans from other Americans, as their needs were different. This was part of a movement to create a Hispanic agenda, uniting these various Spanish-speaking groups.

Together, these many communities could be stronger as a united community. Colombian, Mexican, and Dominican families all raising second-generation immigrant children or passing on the Spanish language and traditions. Tu lucha es mi lucha.

However, the term Hispanic has also been criticized because it promotes Spanish heritage and the violent colonization of our countries and the eradication of Afro-Latinos and Indigenous people. Hello, racism. For that reason, Hispanic isn't truly inclusive for many black and brown people.

Latino/Latina/Latinx

Latino and Latina are abbreviations of "Latino Americano" and indicate ancestral lineage from Latin America. The term includes Spanish-speaking and indigenous people as well as Brazilians. There's also the term Latinx, a gender-neutral/non-binary alternative, and Latine, which has a similar meaning as Latinx.

The origin of Latino is not as clear as Hispanic, even though we've spent a lot of time sifting through el Google. We do know that Latino is meant to be a more inclusive word to describe our communities. In metropolitan areas of America, the term Latino helped bring change by unifying larger populations of Mexican and Puerto Rican people. For several decades, Latino was recognized as a more progressive choice than Hispanic.

In recent years, the term Latinx has gained momentum. While it was intended to be a gender-neutral alternative, there is an issue-substituting the O for the X unnecessarily complicates the Spanish language. Journalist Ed Morales from Columbia University's Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race writes, "The advent of the term Latinx is the most recent iteration of a naming debate grounded in the politics of race and ethnicity."

While the term can easily be misunderstood and mispronounced, it does help non-binary people feel seen.