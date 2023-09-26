Video-like playback feature includes privacy controls like encryption and obfuscation

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, launched New Relic Session Replay to provide engineers with vital context through a video-like playback feature to reproduce and resolve issues faster. With this, engineers gain a deeper understanding of users’ interactions and optimize digital experiences with a granular view of telemetry data, down to the code level. Provided as an integrated capability of the New Relic all-in-one observability platform, engineers now have a cost-effective way to capture and scale the number of sessions while also increasing data flow and driving new users to the New Relic platform.

According to the New Relic 2023 Observability Forecast, organizations clearly see the value of observability, with 41% of respondents receiving more than $1 million in total annual value. Even so, many still experienced hurdles to achieving full-stack observability, citing challenges like it being too expensive (26%) or having a lack of budget (25%). New Relic Session Replay solves that challenge by putting cost and value at the forefront as the affordable solution through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing, with no new contracts or hidden fees—allowing engineering teams to scale with confidence as user sessions and data volume increases.

The solution also extends the scope of New Relic Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) capabilities, including browser, mobile, and synthetic monitoring, and combines the power of full-stack and development cycle insights from New Relic APM 360. All of this helps engineers quickly identify and resolve issues with greater precision and efficiency for greater annual ROI. Strong data privacy and compliance measures like encryption and obfuscation are enabled by default, allowing engineers to analyze user interactions while keeping Personally Identifiable Information (PII) secure and protected.

Key benefits and capabilities include:

Playback and improve user experience : Quickly identify bottlenecks and pain points in the user journey with a detailed video-like playback of user actions. Fix code-level issues : Access granular traces and error details to identify the exact code responsible for performance issues and get to the root cause faster. Gain contextual awareness: Understand complete front-end user behavior and underlying factors by analyzing user actions across your environment alongside code-level telemetry data from the New Relic platform.

Quickly identify bottlenecks and pain points in the user journey with a detailed video-like playback of user actions. Ensure user privacy : Protect users with client-side privacy obfuscation and encryption to ensure the privacy of their data.

Protect users with client-side privacy obfuscation and encryption to ensure the privacy of their data. Use Generative AI assistance: Coming soon, use New Relic Grok (now in limited preview ) to ask any questions in natural language.

“Finding the root cause of issues and customer pain points in modern digital businesses can be complicated and take a significant amount of time,” said IDC Group Vice President Stephen Elliot. “By leveraging a Session Replay capability, engineering teams can pinpoint where the issue happened and see how the customer responded, allowing them to fix issues faster and deliver a better customer experience. Even so, this can often be a hidden cost, so any solution that builds it into an existing product and makes it available on a consumption basis is a win for customers.”

“With New Relic Session Replay, we’re combining the power to play back user interactions with our unified telemetry and all-in-one observability platform—all without breaking the bank,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “By adding Session Replay into our existing platform, we’re providing our customers with the capabilities needed to create better, more consistent digital experiences while also ensuring an economic way for customers to scale their observability often at a fraction of the cost compared to other solutions.”

New Relic Session Replay is now available to users worldwide in limited preview, and is included as part of New Relic’s simple and transparent consumption pricing. Sign up to request early access, and to learn more about New Relic Session Replay, check out our:

Webpage

Blog post

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Session Replay, and the anticipated capacities and benefits related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230926773356/en/