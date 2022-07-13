Log in
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10 2022-07-13 pm EDT
51.62 USD   -1.92%
NEW RELIC : Measuring our environmental, social, and governance impact
PU
10:02aNew Relic Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report for Fiscal Year 2022
BU
07/12New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
New Relic : Measuring our environmental, social, and governance impact

07/13/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
I'm thrilled to share that today we've reached an important milestone as a company-the launch of our first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. I know it's a lengthy report, but I'd encourage you to take the time to read it. As you step back and look at the work we've done in this area, I'm certain you'll feel-as I did-a greater sense of pride at how far we've come as a company and the impact we're having inside and outside the company.

Through the creation of this report and our formal ESG practices, I've strengthened my belief in New Relic's ability to use software as a major change agent for good in the world, and our opportunity has become even more clear. I'm sure this fuels the thoughtfulness and execution that each Relic across the company puts forth every day to make New Relic a force for positive change.

This report represents the culmination of work that several of our departments have been building toward over the years and is focused on four key material topics: our employees, data security and trust, equitable access to technology, and environmental impact.

Here are some of the elements of the report I'm most proud of:

  • Embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion: Our commitment to recruiting, hiring, and promoting team members from diverse backgrounds has resulted in significant achievements in pay equity across gender and race. We've made progress in increasing representation in our workforce of Black and Hispanic employees in the US, and of women company-wide.
  • Increasing affordable access to technology: We've donated $6.5 million in free and discounted products to nonprofits and charities around the world, and our employees spent 5,038 hours volunteering through Volunteer Time Off (VTO) Community Service in 2022. We also launched New Relic Student Edition, a program offering an expanded free tier of New Relic for students. We continued investments and contributions to the open source community, including our active membership of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and as a top contributor to their OpenTelemetry Project, and contributing the seed code to the Pixie Project, a data collection platform that uses machine learning to monitor applications running in the cloud.
  • Advancing sustainability: We also implemented environmental management software and undertook a GhG Emissions review of the last three years in order to benchmark Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions from pre-pandemic to the present day. Through this process, we hope to better understand our operational impacts and create a strategy to address carbon emissions.
  • Building a privacy and security culture: We obtained HITRUSTcertification, adding to the growing number of data security standards and certifications we adhere to, including: ISO 27001, SOC2, FedRAMP Moderate, and TISAX.

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 18:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 923 M - -
Net income 2023 -221 M - -
Net cash 2023 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 541 M 3 541 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
EV / Sales 2024 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 217
Free-Float 80,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 52,63 $
Average target price 64,44 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Hope F. Cochran Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director
