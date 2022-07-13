New Relic : Measuring our environmental, social, and governance impact

I'm thrilled to share that today we've reached an important milestone as a company-the launch of our first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. I know it's a lengthy report, but I'd encourage you to take the time to read it. As you step back and look at the work we've done in this area, I'm certain you'll feel-as I did-a greater sense of pride at how far we've come as a company and the impact we're having inside and outside the company.

Through the creation of this report and our formal ESG practices, I've strengthened my belief in New Relic's ability to use software as a major change agent for good in the world, and our opportunity has become even more clear. I'm sure this fuels the thoughtfulness and execution that each Relic across the company puts forth every day to make New Relic a force for positive change.

This report represents the culmination of work that several of our departments have been building toward over the years and is focused on four key material topics: our employees, data security and trust, equitable access to technology, and environmental impact.

Here are some of the elements of the report I'm most proud of: