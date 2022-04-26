Log in
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
04/26 01:39:54 pm EDT
64.07 USD   -5.13%
NEW RELIC : Monitoring CoreDNS with Prometheus and New Relic
PU
NEW RELIC : Adopting observability with OpenTelemetry
PU
New Relic Announces Analyst Day at Annual FutureStack Conference in Las Vegas
BU
New Relic : Monitoring CoreDNS with Prometheus and New Relic

04/26/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Monitoring CoreDNS communication in Kubernetes clusters

Every time a pod or service is created in a Kubernetes cluster, CoreDNS adds a record to its database. When Kubernetes services communicate with each other, they first make a DNS query to CoreDNS. CoreDNS resolves the request and returns a virtual IP. If CoreDNS malfunctions or has degraded performance, your microservices won't be able to communicate, leading to issues, including outages.

With the metrics plugin, CoreDNS provides the following Prometheus metrics on port 9153 to help debug potential issues:

  • coredns_panics_total: total number of panics
  • coredns_dns_requests_total: total query count
  • coredns_dns_request_duration_seconds: duration to process each query
  • coredns_dns_request_size_bytes: size of the request in bytes
  • coredns_dns_response_size_bytes: response size in bytes
  • coredns_dns_responses_total: response per zone, rcode and plugin

Monitor the impact of CoreDNS on system health

Because CoreDNS is a key part of communication between pods, you can use its metrics to see what's happening inside your cluster. A simple request rate metric like will show you how often CoreDNS is called, and you can use other metrics to analyze resolved requests.

The next visualization shows the total number of CoreDNS requests sorted by type. You can see that the majority of requests are A and AAAA requests.

New Relic Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 785 M - -
Net income 2022 -260 M - -
Net cash 2022 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 469 M 4 469 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 168
Free-Float 79,7%
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.-38.59%4 469
ADOBE INC.-27.00%195 591
WORKDAY INC.-23.45%52 492
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.44%48 078
AUTODESK, INC.-33.39%41 538
DATADOG, INC.-31.68%38 321