    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Report
04/18 11:53:42 am EDT
70.30 USD   -2.21%
NEW RELIC : Passionate about UX? Pay attention to web performance metrics
PU
New Relic Launches Data Plus Offering to help All Engineering Teams Accelerate Observability Maturity
BU
New Relic Launches Data Plus Offering
CI
New Relic : Passionate about UX? Pay attention to web performance metrics

04/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
In this dashboard, there are some indications that server response times and Ajax response codes could be optimized, but the most interesting and actionable data lies with the largest contentful paint.

According to Google, 2.5 seconds or faster for the largest contentful paint is ideal for a good user experience. 2.5 seconds to 4.0 seconds is okay, but anything slower than 4.0 seconds represents a bad experience.

You can see in this example that for desktop web, the largest contentful paint is better than what you saw for the overall application. It's almost in the ideal range. The experience for mobile web users is likely frustrating. In this particular data set, mobile web page loads made up 25% of the overall traffic to this application, but largest contentful paint is in the red for this user group. That's a high percentage of frustrated users.

So why couldn't you see this in the summary view from the browser monitoring summary? The information was lost in averages.

Looking at desktop versus mobile usage is just one way to partition out user performance. You can also break out performance metrics by device, region, product, product journey, or user journey.

The takeaway here is that to understand the user's view of performance you need to focus on user experience metrics and partition the data where experience is likely to vary. There's more on this in the next section.

Another way to partition user experience metrics is by different parts of your application. This screen shot shows an example dashboard with an application's performance for user logins:

New Relic Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 785 M - -
Net income 2022 -260 M - -
Net cash 2022 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 757 M 4 757 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 168
Free-Float 79,9%
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 71,88 $
Average target price 111,70 $
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.-34.63%4 757
ADOBE INC.-25.86%198 658
WORKDAY INC.-17.76%56 392
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.24%48 700
AUTODESK, INC.-30.04%42 751
DATADOG, INC.-23.62%42 704