New Relic : Passionate about UX? Pay attention to web performance metrics

In this dashboard, there are some indications that server response times and Ajax response codes could be optimized, but the most interesting and actionable data lies with the largest contentful paint.

According to Google, 2.5 seconds or faster for the largest contentful paint is ideal for a good user experience. 2.5 seconds to 4.0 seconds is okay, but anything slower than 4.0 seconds represents a bad experience.

You can see in this example that for desktop web, the largest contentful paint is better than what you saw for the overall application. It's almost in the ideal range. The experience for mobile web users is likely frustrating. In this particular data set, mobile web page loads made up 25% of the overall traffic to this application, but largest contentful paint is in the red for this user group. That's a high percentage of frustrated users.

So why couldn't you see this in the summary view from the browser monitoring summary? The information was lost in averages.

Looking at desktop versus mobile usage is just one way to partition out user performance. You can also break out performance metrics by device, region, product, product journey, or user journey.

The takeaway here is that to understand the user's view of performance you need to focus on user experience metrics and partition the data where experience is likely to vary. There's more on this in the next section.

Another way to partition user experience metrics is by different parts of your application. This screen shot shows an example dashboard with an application's performance for user logins: