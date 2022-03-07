Log in
NEW RELIC, INC.

New Relic : Try out the sample code for the NestJS integration for New Relic One

03/07/2022 | 03:10pm EST
At New Relic, we're always adapting to developers' needs, integrating with innovative tools, frameworks, and libraries. NestJS is one of the many new Node.js frameworks that are helping teams build efficient, reliable, and scalable server-side applications. Until now, it hasn't been easy to integrate into New Relic One due to NestJS's use of TypeScript, which is then transpiled to ES5 using a predefined build process.

However, the New Relic One observability platform now offers a Node.js agent that you can use to integrate NestJS quickly with our agent and code sample.

The New Relic Node.js APM agent

When talking about scalability, microservices immediately spring to mind. NestJS offers modularity, extensibility, and versatility, but with this comes the complexity of observing your application's performance. Here is where this NestJS integration comes into play.

This Node.js agent not only allows you to view the health of, measure performance of, and pinpoint errors in your Node applications, but it also visualizes microservices relationships with service maps or trace requests between your services with distributed tracing.

Create microservices observability with the Node.js agent and NestJS

To demonstrate the integration of NestJS with the New Relic Node.js agent, we'll be using this example app. It's a Dockerized service containing two Node.js applications written using NestJS. Both apps have an instance of the New Relic Node.js agent integrated using the concept of NestJS interceptors.

When the parent app calls the child interceptors, both apps start a new web transaction. Upon completion of the request between the apps, you'll find the full path of the request between the microservices in the distributed tracing available within New Relic One. This image illustrates an example path that you might see:

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 20:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 785 M - -
Net income 2022 -260 M - -
Net cash 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 049 M 4 049 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 168
Free-Float 79,9%
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 61,19 $
Average target price 115,18 $
Spread / Average Target 88,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.-44.35%4 049
ADOBE INC.-20.27%213 270
WORKDAY INC.-12.07%60 293
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.58%48 005
AUTODESK, INC.-26.15%45 680
DATADOG, INC.-20.17%44 635