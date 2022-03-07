New Relic : Try out the sample code for the NestJS integration for New Relic One

At New Relic, we're always adapting to developers' needs, integrating with innovative tools, frameworks, and libraries. NestJS is one of the many new Node.js frameworks that are helping teams build efficient, reliable, and scalable server-side applications. Until now, it hasn't been easy to integrate into New Relic One due to NestJS's use of TypeScript, which is then transpiled to ES5 using a predefined build process.

However, the New Relic One observability platform now offers a Node.js agent that you can use to integrate NestJS quickly with our agent and code sample.

The New Relic Node.js APM agent

When talking about scalability, microservices immediately spring to mind. NestJS offers modularity, extensibility, and versatility, but with this comes the complexity of observing your application's performance. Here is where this NestJS integration comes into play.

This Node.js agent not only allows you to view the health of, measure performance of, and pinpoint errors in your Node applications, but it also visualizes microservices relationships with service maps or trace requests between your services with distributed tracing.

Create microservices observability with the Node.js agent and NestJS

To demonstrate the integration of NestJS with the New Relic Node.js agent, we'll be using this example app. It's a Dockerized service containing two Node.js applications written using NestJS. Both apps have an instance of the New Relic Node.js agent integrated using the concept of NestJS interceptors.

When the parent app calls the child interceptors, both apps start a new web transaction. Upon completion of the request between the apps, you'll find the full path of the request between the microservices in the distributed tracing available within New Relic One. This image illustrates an example path that you might see: