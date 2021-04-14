New Relic : Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner APM Magic Quadrant

Today, I'm excited to share the news that influential analyst firm Gartnerhas recognized New Relic as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoringfor the ninth time. In the report, Gartner placed New Relic in the Leaders quadrant for our ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Since our founding in 2008 and the launch of New Relic APM in 2009, we have focused on delivering a simple yet powerful way to give you-the world's development, engineering, operations, and management teams-an essential daily view of your software performance. We continue to innovate to meet your needs for comprehensive observabilitywith New Relic One, which encompasses the Telemetry Data Platform, Full-Stack Observability(including APM), and Applied Intelligence.

Listening to our customers

More than 17,000 customers, including 50% of the Fortune 100, rely on New Relic every day to help solve technology and business challenges, from cloud adoption and DevOps to delivering high-quality digital customer experiences.

For example, 27Globaldelivers value to SRE customers and has gained observability across its multi-cloud/hybrid cloud DevOps environments. Culture Ampinstruments new code automatically within a DevOps CI/CD workflow to build observability into deployments and reduce time to market for new features. And observability is essential for Viewpointin simplifying its cloud migration, improving engineering efficiency, and providing a better digital customer experience.

We continually strive to hear from and do better for our customers. That's why we value customer feedback through 'October 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring.' Based on Gartner customer reference survey results, our customers are satisfied with their overall vendor and service relationship.

In 2020, we tied for the highest overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 among various vendors and recognized as the Customers' Choice, and we had the overall rating for customers' willingness to recommend (91%). If you have a New Relic story to share, we encourage you to join the Gartner Peer Insights crowdand weigh in.

Business model transformation

We have undergone a business transformation during the last year, augmenting our Product, Sales, and Customer Success functions to serve our customers better. This transformation includes moving from a subscription pricing model to a consumption pricing model, which places the burden on us to make sure you derive value every day. We even simplified our pricingto include a perpetually free tier.

Specifically, our product transformation focuses on improving three areas:

Usability: We are making the product user-friendly from a user experience and design perspective, and rolling out weekly enhancements.

Functionality : We are helping you solve your challenges with Full-Stack Observability, offering one front end for APM, Infrastructure, Logs, and more, on top of a single, unified data set that resides in our Telemetry Data Platform.

Innovation: We are innovating, both by building and buying new products to deliver more value. For example, we recently acquired Pixie Labs to deepen our Kubernetes monitoring capabilities. We also continue to expand our Full-Stack Observability capabilities, such as the recent New Relic Explorer and Applied Intelligence announcements.

Stay tuned to learn more about the innovation we are delivering to our customers.