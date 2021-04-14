Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Relic, Inc.    NEWR

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Relic : Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner APM Magic Quadrant

04/14/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since our founding in 2008 and the launch of New Relic APM in 2009, we have focused on delivering a simple yet powerful way to give you-the world's development, engineering, operations, and management teams-an essential daily view of your software performance. We continue to innovate to meet your needs for comprehensive observabilitywith New Relic One, which encompasses the Telemetry Data Platform, Full-Stack Observability(including APM), and Applied Intelligence.

Today, I'm excited to share the news that influential analyst firm Gartnerhas recognized New Relic as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoringfor the ninth time. In the report, Gartner placed New Relic in the Leaders quadrant for our ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Listening to our customers

More than 17,000 customers, including 50% of the Fortune 100, rely on New Relic every day to help solve technology and business challenges, from cloud adoption and DevOps to delivering high-quality digital customer experiences.

For example, 27Globaldelivers value to SRE customers and has gained observability across its multi-cloud/hybrid cloud DevOps environments. Culture Ampinstruments new code automatically within a DevOps CI/CD workflow to build observability into deployments and reduce time to market for new features. And observability is essential for Viewpointin simplifying its cloud migration, improving engineering efficiency, and providing a better digital customer experience.

We continually strive to hear from and do better for our customers. That's why we value customer feedback through 'October 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring.' Based on Gartner customer reference survey results, our customers are satisfied with their overall vendor and service relationship.

In 2020, we tied for the highest overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 among various vendors and recognized as the Customers' Choice, and we had the overall rating for customers' willingness to recommend (91%). If you have a New Relic story to share, we encourage you to join the Gartner Peer Insights crowdand weigh in.

Business model transformation

We have undergone a business transformation during the last year, augmenting our Product, Sales, and Customer Success functions to serve our customers better. This transformation includes moving from a subscription pricing model to a consumption pricing model, which places the burden on us to make sure you derive value every day. We even simplified our pricingto include a perpetually free tier.

Specifically, our product transformation focuses on improving three areas:

  • Usability:We are making the product user-friendly from a user experience and design perspective, and rolling out weekly enhancements.
  • Functionality: We are helping you solve your challenges with Full-Stack Observability, offering one front end for APM, Infrastructure, Logs, and more, on top of a single, unified data set that resides in our Telemetry Data Platform.
  • Innovation:We are innovating, both by building and buying new products to deliver more value. For example, we recently acquired Pixie Labsto deepen our Kubernetes monitoring capabilities. We also continue to expand our Full-Stack Observability capabilities, such as the recent New Relic Explorerand Applied Intelligenceannouncements.

Stay tuned to learn more about the innovation we are delivering to our customers.

Next Steps

Download your copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring, April 12, 2021, Federico de Silva, Padraig Byrne, and Josh Chessman.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon requestfrom New Relic.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 16:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW RELIC, INC.
12:05pNEW RELIC  : Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner APM Magic Quadrant
PU
11:48aNEW RELIC  : Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application P..
BU
11:13aNEW RELIC  : User Management and Access Security Reduces Toil
PU
04/12NEW RELIC  : User Management and Access Security Reduces Toil
PU
04/09NEW RELIC  : How Ocado Uses New Relic with Micrometer to Monitor a Complex Event..
PU
04/08NEW RELIC  : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Res..
BU
04/08NERDLOG ROUNDUP : Test Website Experiences with New Relic Synthetics Step Builde..
PU
04/07NEW RELIC  : Advances Data Security and Compliance by Achieving FedRAMP Authorit..
PU
04/07NEW RELIC  : Why Observability Requires High-Cardinality Data
PU
04/06NEW RELIC  : Aligning New Relic to Deliver More and More Value to Our Customers ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 662 M - -
Net income 2021 -197 M - -
Net cash 2021 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 211 M 4 211 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,00x
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 217
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 72,77 $
Last Close Price 66,77 $
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lewis Cirne Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Staples President & Chief Product Officer
Mark Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hope F. Cochran Chairman
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.2.09%4 211
ADOBE INC.2.95%246 786
TWILIO INC.14.21%65 907
AUTODESK, INC.-3.27%64 857
WORKDAY, INC.10.98%64 621
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.26%44 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ