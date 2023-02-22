Advanced search
    NEWR   US64829B1008

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:28:04 2023-02-22 am EST
73.15 USD   -0.66%
New Relic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/22/2023 | 09:11am EST
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Wolfe Research Software Conference
Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Details: One-on-one meetings only (David Barter, CFO)

Event: Bernstein TMT & Consumer 1:1 Forum
Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Details: One-on-one meetings only (David Barter, CFO)

Event: JMP Securities Technology Conference
Date: Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Details: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings (Bill Staples, CEO)

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Details: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings (Bill Staples, CEO)

The live webcasts of the fireside chat presentations will be accessible under the “Events & Presentations” section of the New Relic investor relations page at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 924 M - -
Net income 2023 -156 M - -
Net cash 2023 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -32,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 072 M 5 072 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
EV / Sales 2024 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 217
Free-Float 79,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 73,63 $
Average target price 79,75 $
Spread / Average Target 8,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Barter Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lewis Cirne Executive Chairman
Kristy Friedrichs Chief Operating Officer
Hope F. Cochran Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.30.43%5 072
ADOBE INC.6.04%158 719
WORKDAY INC.8.72%46 756
AUTODESK, INC.15.35%46 509
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.06%44 882
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-8.32%30 719