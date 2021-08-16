Log in
    SNR   US6486911034

NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

(SNR)
  Report
INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates QADA, JAX, FCCY, BRBS, SNR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

08/16/2021 | 11:06am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share of QAD Class A Common Stock or QAD Class B Common Stock. If you are a QAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share. If you are a J. Alexander's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1st Constitution share that they own. If you are a 1st Constitution shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAM: BRBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with FVCBankcorp, Inc. FVCBankcorp shareholders are expected to receive Blue Ridge common stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Blue Ridge shareholders will own approximately 52.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are Blue Ridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ventas, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of New Senior common stock. If you are a New Senior shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-qada-jax-fccy-brbs-snr-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301355896.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
