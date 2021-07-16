Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New Senior Investment Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNR   US6486911034

NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

(SNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Senior Investment : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

07/16/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A copy of the press release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Senior’s website, www.newseniorinv.com.

Given the recently announced agreement for New Senior to be acquired by Ventas, Inc., until further notice New Senior will no longer hold quarterly earnings conference calls.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
04:16pNEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
BU
07/08INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KIN, LDL, CAI, QADA, SNR; Sh..
PR
07/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds QADA; QADB, SNR, RAVN, and SHSP Shareho..
PR
07/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of New..
PR
07/01VENTAS : Fitch Affirms Ventas' Ratings and Maintains Negative Outlook upon New S..
AQ
07/01NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : BTIG Downgrades New Senior Investment Group to Neutral F..
MT
07/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
06/30INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates QADA, SNR, LDL, FMBI, KIM, E..
PR
06/30NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
06/30VENTAS : RBC Raises Price Target on Ventas to $65 From $62, Citing Positive Seni..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 315 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,7x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 769 M 769 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
EV / Sales 2022 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
New Senior Investment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,15 $
Average target price 9,05 $
Spread / Average Target -1,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan L. Givens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bhairav Patel CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Accounting
Robert F. Savage Chairman
Cassia van der Hoof Holstein Independent Director
Michael D. Malone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.76.64%579
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.40.20%29 817
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL40.38%29 386
INVITATION HOMES INC.34.11%21 542
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.37.72%19 977
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.20.32%19 583