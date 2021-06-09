Log in
    SNR   US6486911034

NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

(SNR)
New Senior Investment : Company Update

06/09/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
Company Update

Pioneer Valley Lodge

June 9, 2021

North Logan, UT

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP and Other Information

IN GENERAL. This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it. This document, taken together with any such verbal or written comments, is referred to herein as the "Presentation." Throughout this Presentation, New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is referred to as "New Senior," the "Company," "SNR" or "we."

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS. Certain information in this Presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding New Senior's 2021 strategic priorities and expectations with respect to the potential range of 2021 financial results; the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, liquidity, properties, operators and the health systems and populations that we serve; the cost and effectiveness of measures we have taken to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including health and safety protocols and system capacity enhancements that are intended to limit the transmission of COVID-19 at our properties; our expected occupancy rates and operating expenses; and the declaration or amount of any future dividend. These statements are not historical facts. They represent management's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on our operations and the operation of our facilities, including ongoing cases at certain of our facilities, the speed, geographic reach and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels; the efficacy of our operators' infectious disease protocols and prevention efforts; the broader impact of the pandemic on local economies and labor markets; the overall demand for our communities in the recovery period following the pandemic; our ability to successfully manage the asset management by third parties; and market conditions generally which affect demand and supply for senior housing. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a discussion of these and other risks and important factors that could affect such forward- looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (www.newseniorinv.com). New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause our results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein, and all statements made in this Presentation, speak only as of the date of this Presentation, and the Company expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

NON-GAAPFINANCIAL INFORMATION. This Presentation includes information based on financial measures that are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as NOI, cash NOI, adjusted same store cash NOI, Normalized FFO, AFFO and Normalized FAD. You should use non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as an alternative to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the end of this Presentation for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures and an explanation of each of our non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures may not be identical or comparable to measures with the same name presented by other companies due to differences in calculation, capital structure or other factors.

PAST PERFORMANCE. In all cases where historical results are presented or past performance is described, we note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and performance.

GLOSSARY. See the Glossary at the end of this Presentation for an explanation of various terms used herein.

1

Table of Contents

SECTIONS

PAGES

I.

Overview and Executive Summary

3 - 9

II.

Financial Update

10 - 14

III.

Industry Outlook

15 - 20

IV.

Appendix

21 - 29

2

Overview &

Executive Summary

Orchid Terrace

St. Louis, MO

Recent Highlights

  • New COVID-19 cases continue to decline - currently only 2 active cases across our entire portfolio

COVID-19

Update

All properties within our portfolio have had access to the vaccine

  • Majority of properties are operating in a manner largely consistent with the pre-COVID-19 environment
  • Occupancy grew by 40bps in April and grew by 10bps in May

Occupancy

Monthly move-ins have increased each month since January - May move-ins reached highest level since 2019

Trends Continue

To Improve

Occupancy growth in May was muted due to higher move-out volume, which varies month to month

Expect June occupancy growth to be higher than May as move-outs revert to more typical levels

Other Business

Successfully completed the transition of 21 properties to Atria Senior Living on April 1st

Updates

Represents a significant step in our ongoing effort to improve operator diversification and alignment

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Senior Investment Group Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 20:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
