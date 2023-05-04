Advanced search
    NSE   NL0009822014

NEW SOURCES ENERGY N.V.

(NSE)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:30:09 2023-05-04 am EDT
0.0350 EUR    0.00%
New Sources Energy N : Bestuur NSE in beroep tegen besluit Euronext tot aanvang de-listing proces aandelen NSE
PU
New Sources Energy N.v., - New Sources Energy Persbericht : New Sources Energy publiceert voorlopige jaarcijfers 2022
PU
New Sources Energy N : 20220714 NSE voert verkennende gesprekken met Energy Concepts ENG
PU
New Sources Energy N : Bestuur NSE in beroep tegen besluit Euronext tot aanvang de-listing proces aandelen NSE

05/04/2023 | 05:43am EDT
New Sources Energy N.V.
New Sources Energy N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date04 may 2023 - 09:39
Statutory nameNew Sources Energy N.V.
TitleBestuur NSE in beroep tegen besluit Euronext tot aanvang de-listing proces aandelen NSE
Previous result

Attachments

Disclaimer

New Sources Energy NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,09 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net Debt 2021 0,06 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -35,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,09 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers and Directors
Florus Mouthaan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johan D. Kleyn Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Maria Mirck Non-Executive Director
Louis Witte Non-Executive Director
Ellen Hermans Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW SOURCES ENERGY N.V.-40.68%2
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.45%21 992
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.5.30%18 101
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-11.88%6 053
NEOEN-22.01%4 527
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-4.55%3 440
