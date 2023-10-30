Leonard Vereecken
Leonard A. Vereecken (1968) is member of the Royal Netherlands Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. After 12 years in the financial audit and corporate finance advisory practise, he decided in 2008 to become a sustainable entrepreneur and investor with a particular focus on sustainable energy projects, sustainable housing and organic agriculture.
Leonard studied in the UK and the Netherlands and owns businesses in Europe, the USA and Asia. He is a frequent speaker and guest lecturer on sustainable business and publishes on business ethics and sustainable entrepreneurship.
Experience:
1996
- 1999
International Public Auditor
EY audit
2000
- 2008
Corporate Finance Consultant
Bank Insinger de Beaufort, Atlantic Finance
2010
- 2018
Board member
Muckraker foundation for investigative journalism
2008
- now
Sustainable entrepreneur
HighGround
Education:
- BSc. (Hons) Business Studies, University of Buckingham
Drs Business Economics, Erasmus University Rotterdam
MSc. Information Management, Erasmus University Rotterdam RA, Dutch Chartered Accountant, Erasmus University Rotterdam CFE, Certified Fraud Examiner
