Leonard Vereecken

Leonard A. Vereecken (1968) is member of the Royal Netherlands Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. After 12 years in the financial audit and corporate finance advisory practise, he decided in 2008 to become a sustainable entrepreneur and investor with a particular focus on sustainable energy projects, sustainable housing and organic agriculture.

Leonard studied in the UK and the Netherlands and owns businesses in Europe, the USA and Asia. He is a frequent speaker and guest lecturer on sustainable business and publishes on business ethics and sustainable entrepreneurship.

Experience: • 1996 - 1999 International Public Auditor EY audit • 2000 - 2008 Corporate Finance Consultant Bank Insinger de Beaufort, Atlantic Finance • 2010 - 2018 Board member Muckraker foundation for investigative journalism • 2008 - now Sustainable entrepreneur HighGround

Education: