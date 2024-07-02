New Star Investment Trust PLC: Posting of Circular

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICITON

2 July 2024

New Star Investment Trust PLC

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Further to the announcement on Friday 21 June 2024, New Star Investment Trust PLC (the “Company”) intends to return £17,045,687 to the holders of its ordinary shares (the “Shareholders”) by way of a B share scheme (the “B Share Scheme”) (the “Return of Capital”).

The Return of Capital is subject to the approval of the Shareholders and, accordingly, an explanatory circular regarding the B Share Scheme, and containing a Notice of General Meeting of the Company, (the “Circular”) has been published on the Company’s website at https://www.nsitplc.com/financial-reports/b-share-scheme-documents/ and was (depending on mailing preferences) posted to the Shareholders on Friday 28 June 2024.

The General Meeting will take place on 24 July 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at the offices of the Company at 1 Knightsbridge Green, London SW1X 7QA. The board of the Company unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions as set out in the Notice of General Meeting, to approve the matters with respect to the B Share Scheme and to adopt new articles of association of the Company (the “New Articles”) in substitution for the existing articles of association of the Company (the “Existing Articles”). Further information as to how to vote by proxy can be found in the Notice of General Meeting.

All references to times in this announcement are to London times. The Circular will shortly be submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection on its website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Circular, the Existing Articles (marked to show the proposed changes) and the New Articles will also be available for viewing on the Company’s website from the date of the Circular up to and including the date of the General Meeting and for the duration of the General Meeting.

Enquiries:

Brompton Asset Management Limited John Jay + 44 (0) 207 045 0600 Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Email: cosec-uk@apexgroup.com

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of New Star Investment Trust PLC. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with and for the purpose of complying with English law and the Listing Rules and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. The information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of England and Wales.

Overseas Shareholders

The availability of this announcement to persons who are not resident in, or citizens or nationals of the United Kingdom, and the distribution of this announcement into jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom, may be restricted or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in which persons are located.

This announcement is exclusively intended for persons who are not residents of, nor physically present in, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, and any other jurisdiction where the presence of this announcement in such jurisdiction would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction (“Restricted Jurisdictions”).

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer to participate in any of the transactions described in this announcement in or from any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from whom, such offer or invitation is unlawful. This announcement may not be, directly or indirectly, mailed, transmitted or otherwise forwarded, distributed, or sent in, into or from the United States or any other Restricted Jurisdiction, and any persons receiving this announcement must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send such document(s) in, into or from the United States or any other Restricted Jurisdiction. In addition, persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions or requirements. Any failure to comply with these restrictions or requirements may constitute a violation of the securities or other laws of such jurisdiction.

No securities referred to in this announcement have been or will be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction, and none of the securities may be offered or sold in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. There will be no public offering of any securities in the United States or any other Restricted Jurisdiction. None of this announcement nor any securities mentioned therein has been approved, disapproved or otherwise recommended by any US federal or state securities commission or any other regulatory authority, nor have such authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the transactions contemplated in this announcement nor confirmed the accuracy or determined the adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, fund manager, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from any appropriate authorised independent financial adviser.

Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement.