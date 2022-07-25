Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  New Stratus Energy Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NSE   CA6488301079

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC.

(NSE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:44 2022-07-25 pm EDT
0.8400 CAD   +5.00%
01:25pVictnico Investments LLC Announces Disposition of Common Shares of New Stratus Energy Inc.
NE
07/18NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC.(TSXV : NSE) added to S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
07/13NEW STRATUS ENERGY : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
Summary 
Summary

Victnico Investments LLC Announces Disposition of Common Shares of New Stratus Energy Inc.

07/25/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
Wellington, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) -  Victnico Investments LLC ("Victnico") announces that on May 19, 2022 it disposed of an aggregate of 200,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of New Stratus Energy Inc. ("New Stratus"). The Common Shares were sold over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange for $0.86 per share.

Prior to the disposition, Victnico owned and controlled 11,557,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.04% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of New Stratus. Following to the disposition, Victnico owns and controls 11,357,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of New Stratus. Because Victnico now owns and controls less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of New Stratus, it is no longer subject to the 10.0% threshold requiring disclosure under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Victnico sold the Common Shares for investment purposes. Victnico Fund may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of New Stratus depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the related early warning report is being filed with the applicable securities commissions and can be found at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT::

VICTNICO INVESTMENTS LLC
10707 Versailles Blvd
Wellington, FL 33449, USA

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC.
2400, 333 7 Ave SW
Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131827


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,09 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 96,4 M 75,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José Francisco Arata Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wade Felesky President & Director
Mario A. Miranda Chief Financial Officer
Camilo Valencia Chavarro Chief Operating Officer
Wuilian Mauco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC.60.00%75
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.91%2 265 109
SHELL PLC26.03%180 148
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED3.75%134 388
TOTALENERGIES SE8.76%127 214
EQUINOR ASA45.36%110 661