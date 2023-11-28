New Talisman Gold Mines Limited is a New Zealand-based company, which is engaged in mine development and mineral exploration. The Company is developing the Talisman Mine in the Hauraki Gold Field. The Company is focused on the development of the Talisman Mine located between the towns of Paeroa and Waihi. It holds a mining permit and an exploration permit over the Talisman Gold mine project in the Hauraki Gold Field. Its interests in New Zealand are Talisman Mining Permit 51326 and about 20% of Rahu Exploration Permit Number 60144. The Hauraki Gold Field has epithermal gold deposits, which produce gold bearing ore bodies. The mines in its Vanuatu Project include OK Tedi, Porgera, Lihir, and Vatukoula, Waihi, Talisman, and several deposits slated for development, such as Wafi Golpu, PNG, and Namosi, Fiji. The Company's subsidiaries include Coromandel Gold Limited, Critical Minerals Resources Limited, Rahu Resources Pty Limited, and Capella Vanuatu Limited.

Sector Diversified Mining