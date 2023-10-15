585,000 Common Shares of New Target Mining Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023.

585,000 Common Shares of New Target Mining Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 913 days starting from 15-APR-2021 to 15-OCT-2023.



Details:

An aggregate of 3,900,000 shares will be held under lock-up such that 10% of the escrowed securities will be released from escrow on IPO closing date with the remaining escrowed securities being released in 15% tranches every six months over a 36-month period.



A total of 4,736,344 shares are subject to resale restrictions, such that 20% of the these shares will be released on the closing date and 20% of the total will be released every month thereafter over a four-month period.