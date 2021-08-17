Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. New Tech Minerals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTM   CA64886W2031

NEW TECH MINERALS CORP.

(NTM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Tech Minerals : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

08/17/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
August 17, 2021
New Tech Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, B.C., August 17, 2021: New Tech Minerals Corp. (NTM-CSE) ('New Tech' or the 'Company'), announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.075 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing. A finder's fee of up to 6% cash and 6% warrants (having the same terms as the Warrants) may be paid in connection with a portion of this private placement.

The proceeds from the sale of Units will be added to working capital in furtherance of the Company's business. The securities to be issued under the placement will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

'Jonathan George'

Jonathan George, President & CEO

Neither the OTCQX nor the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, and include, without limitation, statements relating to completion of the Private Placement and the use of proceeds of the Private Placement. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, (i) the risk that the Company will not be able to locate suitable purchasers for the Private Placement (ii) management's discretion to reallocate the proceeds of the Private Placement; (iii) results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; (i) risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; (v) stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations; and (vi) general market and industry conditions. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law

Disclaimer

New Tech Minerals Corp. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW TECH MINERALS CORP.
05:14pNEW TECH MINERALS : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
07/27NEW TECH MINERALS : Acquires an additional 4,000 hectares surrounding its La Esc..
PU
06/24New Tech Minerals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended ..
CI
06/22NEW TECH MINERALS : Receives Exploration Permits for La Escondida Silver-Gold Pr..
PU
06/22New Tech Minerals Corp. Receives Exploration Permits for La Escondida Silver-..
CI
03/29New Tech Minerals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
02/22NEW TECH MINERALS : Receives Technical Report on La Escondida Silver-Gold Projec..
PU
02/22New Tech Receives Technical Report on La Escondida Silver-Gold Project Sonora..
CI
02/12NEW TECH MINERALS : Provides Update on Key Leases in the Paradox Basin, Utah
AQ
02/11New Tech Minerals Corp. Provides Update on Key Leases in the Paradox Basin, U..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,22 M -0,96 M -0,96 M
Net cash 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,36 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart NEW TECH MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
New Tech Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmen Amezquita Hernandez Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John A. Greig Independent Director
Kenneth Richard Holmes Independent Director
Kent E. Ausburn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW TECH MINERALS CORP.-22.22%3
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.10.57%14 289
ICL GROUP LTD41.20%9 193
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-23.09%8 710
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO49.70%8 286
UPL LIMITED63.02%7 957