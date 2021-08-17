August 17, 2021 New Tech Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, B.C., August 17, 2021: New Tech Minerals Corp. (NTM-CSE) ('New Tech' or the 'Company'), announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.075 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing. A finder's fee of up to 6% cash and 6% warrants (having the same terms as the Warrants) may be paid in connection with a portion of this private placement.

The proceeds from the sale of Units will be added to working capital in furtherance of the Company's business. The securities to be issued under the placement will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the OTCQX nor the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, and include, without limitation, statements relating to completion of the Private Placement and the use of proceeds of the Private Placement. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, (i) the risk that the Company will not be able to locate suitable purchasers for the Private Placement (ii) management's discretion to reallocate the proceeds of the Private Placement; (iii) results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; (i) risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; (v) stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations; and (vi) general market and industry conditions. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law