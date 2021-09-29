New Tech Minerals : Appoints Mr. Peter Espig as Advisor

September 29, 2021 New Tech Appoints Mr. Peter Espig as Advisor

September 29th, 2021, Vancouver, British Columbia- New Tech Minerals Corp. NTM-CSE("New Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Peter Espig as an Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Espig currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM) and Sweet Earth Holdings (CSE: SE). He also sits on the Board of Directors of numerous public and private companies and charitable organizations.

Peter served as Vice-President of the Principal Finance and Securitization Group and Asia Special Situations Group for Goldman Sachs, Japan. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Espig was Vice-President of Olympus Capital, a New York private equity firm, where he participated in corporate restructurings, investment analysis and financing negotiations for both domestic and international investments.

He has structured over US$2.0 billion in private equity and pre-IPO transactions from the principal side and was a pioneer of SPAC's, having completed over $1 billion in transactions. He received his B.A. from the University of British Columbia and his MBA from Columbia Business School, where he was a Chazen International Scholar.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,650,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and advisors, exercisable at $0.075 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

About New Tech Minerals

New Tech Minerals is engaged in the exploration and potential development of promising lithium and potash assets in the Paradox Basin, Utah, and La Escondida Silver-Gold project in Sonora, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jonathan George", President & CEO

