Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. New Tech Minerals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTM   CA64886W2031

NEW TECH MINERALS CORP.

(NTM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Tech Minerals : Appoints Mr. Peter Espig as Advisor

09/29/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
September 29, 2021
New Tech Appoints Mr. Peter Espig as Advisor

September 29th, 2021, Vancouver, British Columbia- New Tech Minerals Corp. NTM-CSE("New Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Peter Espig as an Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Espig currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM) and Sweet Earth Holdings (CSE: SE). He also sits on the Board of Directors of numerous public and private companies and charitable organizations.

Peter served as Vice-President of the Principal Finance and Securitization Group and Asia Special Situations Group for Goldman Sachs, Japan. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Espig was Vice-President of Olympus Capital, a New York private equity firm, where he participated in corporate restructurings, investment analysis and financing negotiations for both domestic and international investments.

He has structured over US$2.0 billion in private equity and pre-IPO transactions from the principal side and was a pioneer of SPAC's, having completed over $1 billion in transactions. He received his B.A. from the University of British Columbia and his MBA from Columbia Business School, where he was a Chazen International Scholar.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,650,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and advisors, exercisable at $0.075 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

About New Tech Minerals
New Tech Minerals is engaged in the exploration and potential development of promising lithium and potash assets in the Paradox Basin, Utah, and La Escondida Silver-Gold project in Sonora, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jonathan George", President & CEO

Neither the OTCQX nor the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

New Tech Minerals Corp. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW TECH MINERALS CORP.
01:22pNEW TECH MINERALS : Appoints Mr. Peter Espig as Advisor
PU
09/23NEW TECH MINERALS : Mexican Subsidiary signs Assignment Agreement for the La Escondida Min..
AQ
09/22NEW TECH MINERALS : Mexican Subsidiary signs Assignment Agreement for the La Escondida Min..
PU
09/22NEW TECH MINERALS : Appoints Mr. Peter Espig as Advisor
PU
09/09NEW TECH MINERALS : Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
09/09New Tech Minerals Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.01 million in funding
CI
08/17NEW TECH MINERALS : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
08/17New Tech Minerals Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1 million in funding
CI
07/27NEW TECH MINERALS : Acquires an additional 4,000 hectares surrounding its La Escondida Sil..
PU
06/24New Tech Minerals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended April 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,22 M -0,95 M -0,95 M
Net cash 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,09 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart NEW TECH MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
New Tech Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmen Amezquita Hernandez Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John A. Greig Independent Director
Kenneth Richard Holmes Independent Director
Kent E. Ausburn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW TECH MINERALS CORP.-33.33%3
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.9.25%15 107
ICL GROUP LTD41.75%9 271
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO62.75%9 058
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-25.95%8 353
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.331.63%7 452