December 23, 2021 View PDF Version New Tech Minerals Options Paradox Basin Brine and Potash Property

December 23, 2021, Vancouver, B.C.-New Tech Minerals Corp. NTM-CSE

("New Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that American Potash LLC, its wholly subsidiary (the "Subsidiary"), has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with LiK Resources, LLC (the "Optionee") pursuant to which the Optionee has been granted the right to earn up to a 100% interest in its Utah state leases for potash and mineral salts minerals along with 128 federal placer claims recently acquired by the Subsidiary (the "Project").

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, to earn a 70% interest in the Project, the Optionee must make a cash payment of US$150,000 within five days of the Option Agreement and complete a pre-feasibility study demonstrating the economic viability of the Project within 24 months of the date of the Option Agreement (the "Initial Option"). In the event the Optionee is a publicly traded company with a market capitalization of over US$100 million at the time of delivering the pre-feasibility study, the Optionee must issue US$1 million worth of its common shares to the Subsidiary within 45 days of completing the pre-feasibility.

Within 90 days of completion of the pre-feasibility study, LiK must commission and deliver a valuation on the Project performed by an independent third party (the "Valuation") to the Subsidiary. At any time following exercise of the Initial Option and within 90 days from the delivery of the Valuation, the Optionee shall have the right to acquire the remaining 30% interest in the Project by making a cash payment to the Subsidiary based on the valuation of remaining interest (the "Final Option"). In the event the Initial Option is exercised but the Final Option is not exercised, the parties will enter into a joint venture agreement to operate the Project.

In connection with the Option Agreement, a cash finder's fee equal to 6% of all cash and shares of the Optionee received by the Company and 3% of the expenditures on the Project paid by the Optionee and any cash payment received by the Company upon exercise of the Final Option, will be payable to an arm's length party.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jonathan George", President & CEO

