  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  New Tech Minerals Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    NTM   CA64886W2031

NEW TECH MINERALS CORP.

(NTM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/05 12:44:52 pm
0.065 CAD   --.--%
05:42pNEW TECH MINERALS : Reminds Holders of 2018 Warrants of Amended Terms
PU
09/29NEW TECH MINERALS : Appoints Mr. Peter Espig as Advisor
PU
09/29New Tech Minerals Corp. Appoints Peter Espig as Advisor
CI
New Tech Minerals : Reminds Holders of 2018 Warrants of Amended Terms

10/13/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
October 13, 2021
New Tech Reminds Holders of 2018 Warrants of Amended Terms

October 13, 2021, Vancouver, British Columbia - New Tech Minerals Corp. NTM-CSE ("New Tech" or the "Company") wishes to remind holders of the Company's warrants issued on December 6, 2018 (the "2018 Warrants") of previously announced amendments to certain of their terms.

The 2018 Warrants were issued on December 6, 2018 and were initially exercisable until December 6, 2021 at an exercise price of $0.10. On November 14, 2019, the Company announced that the expiry date of the 2018 Warrants had been amended to December 6, 2023 and the exercise price had been reduced to $0.05. Subsequent to these amendments, the Company completed a 2:1 consolidation ("Consolidation"). Following this Consolidation, the number of 2018 Warrants has been reduced by half and the exercise price is now $0.10. The December 6, 2023 amended expiry date remains unchanged.

The Company intends to mail certificates representing these amendments to holders of the 2018 Warrants. If you do not receive a certificate in the coming days, please contact the Company.

About New Tech Minerals
New Tech Minerals is engaged in the exploration and potential development of promising lithium and potash assets in the Paradox Basin, Utah, and La Escondida Silver-Gold project in Sonora, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jonathan George", President & CEO

Neither the OTCQX nor the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

New Tech Minerals Corp. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
