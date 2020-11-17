Interested Person Transaction: INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS PURSUANT TO RULE 905(2) OF THE LISTING MANUAL - UPDATE

NTPVN is a company incorporated in Vietnam, which owns and operates a tissue paper mill located in Vietnam. NTPVN presently carries on the business of producing and selling jumbo reels and finished goods.

In the IPT Announcement, the Company represented that it will announce any future IPTs entered into by the Group with the Pulppy Group and/or Mdm Lu in the current financial year on a monthly basis or earlier where necessary.

children. Mr Yen Wen Hwa and his son are also directors of GTL and NTPHK. As Mr Yen Wen Hwa and his immediate family (ie. his children) together has an interest of more than 30% in NTPVN, NTPVN is an associate of Mr Yen Wen Hwa under the Listing Manual and is deemed to be an interested person for the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual. Accordingly, transactions entered into between the Group and Pulppy Group are regarded as interested person transactions and are subject to Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual.

2.2 Mdm Lu

Mdm Lu is the wife of Mr Yen Wen Hwa. As Mdm Lu is a member of the immediate family of Mr Yen Wen Hwa, Mdm Lu is an associate of Mr Yen Wen Hwa under the Listing Manual and is deemed to be an interested person for the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual. Accordingly, transactions entered into between the Group and Mdm Lu are regarded as interested person transactions and are subject to Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual.

3. Details of the Interested Person Transactions

3.1 The Company wishes to update that the Group has entered into the following interested persons transactions with the Pulppy Group and Mdm Lu from 1 January

2020 to 31 October 2020 ("YTD-IPTs"):