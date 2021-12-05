New Value : Payment demand against New Value AG under guarantee
12/05/2021 | 05:02pm EST
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 SIX Listing Rules
Payment demand against New Value AG under guarantee
Baar, 06 December 2021
Heracles PTC Limited (acting in its capacity as trustee of Achilles trust), St Helier, Jersey ("Heracles"), and Rothesay Limited, Nassau, Bahamas ("Rothesay"), have, by letter dated 3 December 2021, made a payment demand against New Value AG under a guarantee ("Guarantee") provided for in an exchange agreement dated 14 June 2021 ("Exchange Agreement") between Heracles, Rothesay, Talenthouse GmbH, Vienna, Austria ("Material Shareholder") and New Value AG. The Exchange Agreement governs the acquisition of approximately 48.5% of the shares in TLNT HOLDINGS SA, Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Heracles and Rothesay demanded under the Guarantee from New Value AG the immediate payment of USD 7,000,000.00, because the Material Shareholder has allegedly failed to fulfil its obligation to pay the respective amount (USD 7,000,000.00) under the Exchange Agreement. In addition, Heracles and Rothesay demanded under the Guarantee the payment of USD 8,500,000.00, if the Material Shareholder will not fulfil its obligation to pay the respective amount (USD 8,500,000.00) under the Exchange Agreement once such amount has become due and payable.
The Material Shareholder has informed New Value AG that they are in discussion with Rothesay and Heracles to address the situation.
New Value AG is currently evaluating its legal position but, for the time being, disputes any claim by Rothesay and Heracles under the Guarantee.
About New Value AG
New Value, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, invests directly in private companies with above-average market and growth potential. The focus is on companies in the field of digital business models. New Value engages in active value management with the aim of further developing its holdings and thus increasing their value.
Stock exchange listing
SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-group.com)
Ticker symbol
NEWN (CH)
Security number
1 081 986
ISIN
CH0010819867
Contact
New Value AG, Zugerstrasse 8a, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland
