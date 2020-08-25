Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  NEW WAVE    PAOG

NEW WAVE

(PAOG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAOG Files Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 Reports Moving Closer To Current Info Status

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 09:50am EDT

Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced filing its Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 reports after yesterday announcing the filing of its 2019 annual report.

PAOG recently executed two acquisitions as part of an overall business revitalization strategy bringing the company into the CBD biopharmaceutical sector.

The revitalization strategy includes updating the company's financial statements to make the company compliant with the OTC Markets' "Current Information" reporting standard.

With the two most recent Q's now filed, the last remaining requirement is for PAOG to publish a legal opinion review of its filings. Then the company will have completed its compliance requirements for OTC Markets "Current Information" reporting standard. The final "Current Information" status is subject to OTC Markets review and approval.

www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62494


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEW WAVE
09:50aPAOG Files Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 Reports Moving Closer To Current Info Status
NE
08/24PAOG Files 2019 Annual Report In Conjunction With CBD Biopharma Revitalizatio..
NE
08/21PAOG Financial Report Compliance Expected Soon Following Recent CBD Biotech A..
NE
08/21PURA Announces 48% YTD Sales Growth And CBD Infused Consumer Product Expansio..
NE
08/20PURA Reports $1.6 Million In Sales YTD
NE
08/17PURA Earnings Update To Include Dividend And Ongoing Acquisition Campaign Pro..
NE
08/14PAOG Explores Cannabis Respiratory Research Partnership in Israel
NE
08/14PAOG Confirms Analyst Report Update Expected After Coming Financial Report
NE
08/13PAOG Announces Goldman Small Cap Research Analyst Report
NE
08/13NEW WAVE : PAOG Cannabis Biopharma M&A Repositions Company For Growth Stock Valu..
PR
More news
Chart NEW WAVE
Duration : Period :
NEW WAVE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group