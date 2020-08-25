PAOG Files Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 Reports Moving Closer To Current Info Status

Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced filing its Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 reports after yesterday announcing the filing of its 2019 annual report.

PAOG recently executed two acquisitions as part of an overall business revitalization strategy bringing the company into the CBD biopharmaceutical sector.

The revitalization strategy includes updating the company's financial statements to make the company compliant with the OTC Markets' "Current Information" reporting standard.

With the two most recent Q's now filed, the last remaining requirement is for PAOG to publish a legal opinion review of its filings. Then the company will have completed its compliance requirements for OTC Markets "Current Information" reporting standard. The final "Current Information" status is subject to OTC Markets review and approval.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

