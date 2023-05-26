Advanced search
    SPOR   CA64913V4001

NEW WAVE HOLDINGS

(SPOR)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  11:51:02 2023-05-26 am EDT
0.0300 CAD   +50.00%
12:55pCse Bulletin : Consolidation - New Wave Holdings Corp. (SPOR)
NE
05/03IIROC Trading Halt - SPOR.WT
AQ
04/26Cse Bulletin : Expiry - New Wave Holdings Corp. - Warrants (SPOR.WT)
NE
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - New Wave Holdings Corp. (SPOR)

05/26/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 mai/May 2023) - New Wave Holdings Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three (3) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,214,030 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on May 29, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

New Wave Holdings Corp. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-regroupement pour trois (3) actions ordinaires pré-regroupement.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 214 030 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes en cours seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 29 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 30 mai/May 2023
Record Date/Date d’Enregistrement : Le 31 mai/May 2023
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 31 mai/May 2023
Symbol/Symbole : SPOR
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 64913V 50 9
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 64913V 50 9 9
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 64913V400/CA64913V4001

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 -4,33 M -3,18 M -3,18 M
Net income 2022 -6,46 M -4,74 M -4,74 M
Net cash 2022 2,43 M 1,78 M 1,78 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,61 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Robert Laird Birmingham Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Balderson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Director & CTO
Anthony Reid Zelen Independent Director
