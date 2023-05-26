CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - New Wave Holdings Corp. (SPOR)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 mai/May 2023) - New Wave Holdings Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three (3) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,214,030 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on May 29, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

New Wave Holdings Corp. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-regroupement pour trois (3) actions ordinaires pré-regroupement.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 214 030 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes en cours seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 29 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement des actions.

Tradin g on a Consolidated Basis/ Négociation sur une Base C onsolidée : Le 30 mai /May 2023 Record Date/Date d’Enregistrement : Le 31 mai/May 2023 Anticipated Payme nt Date/Dat e de Paiement Prévue : Le 31 mai/May 2023 S y mb ol/ Symbole : SPOR NEW /NOUVEAU CUSIP : 64913V 50 9 NE W/N OUVEA U ISIN : CA 64913V 50 9 9 Old / Vieux CUS I P & ISIN : 64913V400/CA64913V4001

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.