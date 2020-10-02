Log in
NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

(SPOR)
Anahit International Distributes 12,791,735 Shares of New Wave to Its Shareholders as a Reduction and Return of Capital

10/02/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2020) - This news release is issued by Anahit International Corp. ("Anahit International") pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to the disposition by Anahit International of 12,791,735 common shares of New Wave Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: TRMNF) (FSE: 0XM2) (the "Issuer") as a reduction and return of capital to the shareholders of Anahit International effective as of the opening of business on October 2, 2020.

On May 12, 2020, the shareholders of Anahit International authorized a reduction in the stated capital account for the common shares of Anahit International, by an amount up to $9,000,000, and the distribution of such amount to the shareholders of Anahit International through one or more distributions of assets of Anahit International. Anahit International distributed 12,791,735 common shares of the Issuer, on a pro rata basis, to the shareholders of Anahit International on October 2, 2020 (the "Share Disposition"). The closing price of the common shares of the Issuer on the Canadian Securities Exchange on October 1, 2020 was $0.06.

Prior to the Share Disposition, Anahit International owned and controlled 12,791,830 common shares of the Issuer, representing 14.50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. As a result of the Share Disposition, Anahit International holds 95 common shares of the Issuer, representing 0.0001% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer and holds no convertible securities of the Issuer.

Depending on economic or market conditions, or matters relating to the Issuer, Anahit International may in the future choose to either acquire additional securities of the Issuer or dispose of securities of the Issuer.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the related early warning report, please contact:

Anahit International Corp.

Attn: Sameet Kanade, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 647-876-6525

Issuer's Contact Information:

For further information relating to the Issuer, please refer to the Issuer's profile on SEDAR which can be accessed at www.sedar.com or contact:

Trumbull Fisher
President, New Wave Holdings Corp.
Email: info@newwaveesports.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65136


© Newsfilecorp 2020
