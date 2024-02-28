Effective February 28, 2024, New Wave Holdings Corp. will change its Canadian National Stock Exchange stock ticker symbol to NWAI from SPOR.
|New Wave Holdings Corp. completed the acquisition of 50% stake in Longevity AI Inc.
|New Wave Holdings Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
- New Wave Holdings Corp. will Change its Ticker to NWAI from SPOR