New Wave Holdings Corp. is a Canada-based company, which operates as an investment issuer. The Companyâs objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation through investments focused on e-sports, non-fungible tokens (NFT), metaverse, blockchain and Web 3 sectors. The Company, through its subsidiary, Rosey Inc., offers a series of intellectual property including certain assets relating to artificial intelligence (AI) and an AI-Powered Command Center that encompasses a series of tools tailored for the enhancement of productivity, creativity, and both personal and professional development.