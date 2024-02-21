EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Geschaeftsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_GB_2023.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Geschaeftsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_AR_2023.pdf

Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:https://www.new-work.se

 
