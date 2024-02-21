EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



21.02.2024 / 15:58 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Geschaeftsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_GB_2023.pdf



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Geschaeftsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_AR_2023.pdf



21.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

